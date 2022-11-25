ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton County, NH

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday.

The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, and Strafford counties until 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible in the mountains, as well as a glaze of ice from freezing rain, the NWS said.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the NWS said in a statement. “The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org.”

In Massachusetts, Friday’s weather will be generally mild, mostly cloudy, and mostly dry with the chance for scattered showers in some areas.

For additional updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

