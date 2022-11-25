Read full article on original website
Related
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Why have the Phoenix Suns not traded Jae Crowder yet?
Everything seemed to be in place for the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder to part ways, but no trade has been announced yet. Why is that?. Last week arrived with Jake Fischer reporting a nearly-finalized trade between the Milwaukee Bucks (seemingly offering Grayson Allen) and the Phoenix Suns involving forward Jae Crowder. More than a week later, though, nothing has been made official. What has happened for that to be the case?
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves
He’s been the most aggressive general manager early in free agency, but he's not slowing down.
MLB insider claims Yankees had ridiculous worry about Aaron Judge leaving
There were plenty of reasons for New York Yankees fans and employees to be concerned about Aaron Judge potentially leaving in free agency. For starters, they “lowballed” him in the offseason and then made the offer public two hours before the start of Opening Day. Bad look. Judge...
Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA
Darrel Thomas shares about his time playing for the Dodgers and winning a World Series Championship.
Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason
LA Columnist Dylan Hernandez believes LA shouldn't spend money on a big name this off-season
Angels news: Potential FA target off the board, Anthony Rendon, MLB news, more.
A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars. I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.
Angels free agent target: Sean Manaea
The Los Angeles Angels could use one more starter to round out their rotation after signing Tyler Anderson earlier this offseason. The Angels have improved what was already a very good rotation with that signing, but there's still more work to be done. Sean Manaea could be an interesting bounce-back...
Jim Bowden's Angels needs and solutions make no sense
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece highlighting each AL team's most pressing needs and solutions in the trade and free agency market to fill them. Bowden's analysis of the Angels situation makes no sense. Bowden says the Angels need a shortstop, a corner outfielder, a left-handed starting pitcher,...
Angels news: Halos rotation, Aaron Loup, MLB news, more.
With the Winter Meetings only a little over a week away, hopefully, there will be even more Angels news soon. The Angels have made three big moves this offseason but still have a lot of work to be done if they want to get back to the postseason. With a...
Anthony Rendon is not going anywhere, and that's not necessarily a bad thing
The Los Angeles Angels made a mistake when they signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year $245 million dollar deal in the 2019 offseason. That's definitely easy to say in hindsight. He was coming off of a year where he was the best position player on the World Series-winning Nationals. He had blossomed into one of the best players in the National League.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0