FanSided

Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Why have the Phoenix Suns not traded Jae Crowder yet?

Everything seemed to be in place for the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder to part ways, but no trade has been announced yet. Why is that?. Last week arrived with Jake Fischer reporting a nearly-finalized trade between the Milwaukee Bucks (seemingly offering Grayson Allen) and the Phoenix Suns involving forward Jae Crowder. More than a week later, though, nothing has been made official. What has happened for that to be the case?
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP

The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Angels news: Potential FA target off the board, Anthony Rendon, MLB news, more.

A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars. I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Angels free agent target: Sean Manaea

The Los Angeles Angels could use one more starter to round out their rotation after signing Tyler Anderson earlier this offseason. The Angels have improved what was already a very good rotation with that signing, but there's still more work to be done. Sean Manaea could be an interesting bounce-back...
FanSided

Jim Bowden's Angels needs and solutions make no sense

Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece highlighting each AL team's most pressing needs and solutions in the trade and free agency market to fill them. Bowden's analysis of the Angels situation makes no sense. Bowden says the Angels need a shortstop, a corner outfielder, a left-handed starting pitcher,...
FanSided

Angels news: Halos rotation, Aaron Loup, MLB news, more.

With the Winter Meetings only a little over a week away, hopefully, there will be even more Angels news soon. The Angels have made three big moves this offseason but still have a lot of work to be done if they want to get back to the postseason. With a...
FanSided

FanSided

