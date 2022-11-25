A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars. I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO