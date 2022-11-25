ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- One man was rescued and a woman's body was recovered in Utah's Zion National Park on Wednesday after they were found by other park visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KeXg_0jNMpfpv00
Undated photo of a hiker traveling in the world-famous Zion Nation Park Narrows in Utah. One man was rescued but a woman died after an overnight hike on Wednesday. File Photo by National Park Service/UPI

The man, 33, and woman, 31, were a married couple on an approved 16-mile hike through the Narrows -- the narrowest section of Zion Canyon -- on Tuesday, when they experienced possible hypothermia overnight into Wednesday, park officials said in a statement . Authorities had not publicly identified the couple as of Friday morning.

"The pair stopped about a mile and a half from the north end of Riverside Walk (a paved trail that leads from the Temple of Sinawavato the Narrows)," park officials said in a statement. "Early in the morning of Nov. 23, the man continued on to get help while the woman remained."

Park rangers found the man on Riverside Walk where other visitors were assisting him down the trail. Other visitors farther up the Narrows administered CPR to the woman before Zion Search and Rescue Team members arrived.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service started investigations into the woman's death.

The Narrows features a gorge with walls standing 1,000 feet tall and a section of river 20-30 feet wide at its narrowest points.

The park service said most people hike the narrows "in the summer and early fall when the water tends to be its warmest and the water level drops" but warned that storms during that time of the year can also cause life-threatening flash floods.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hiker Dies in Zion National Park After Husband Desperately Tried to Get Help

A woman died in Zion National Park Wednesday after becoming dangerously cold and showing signs of hypothermia, authorities said. The National Park Service said the 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, started a permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows section of the Utah park on Tuesday night. The couple became “dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” with the husband leaving his wife to get help. Park rangers found the man early on Wednesday, where he was being helped by other visitors. When search and rescue team members found the woman, other visitors were already on the scene administering CPR. But first responders tragically determined the woman was deceased. Her death comes after another hiker died in the Narrows in August after being swept away by flash flooding.Read it at New York Post
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors found a man injured and his wife unresponsive at Zion National Park Wednesday, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the scenes. The man, found on Riverside Walk, was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Farther up...
UTAH STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone National Park confirms name of foot owner

Even though the State of Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation had, back in September, released the name of a man thought drown in a hot spring in Yellowstone the National Park has now officially confirmed the identity of a man whose foot was found last August in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Good News Network

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
The Independent

Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
484K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy