PIAA Announces Site/Time for Port Allegany’s PIAA 1A Football Semifinal Game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Fresh off a 42-8 quarterfinal win over Reynolds, Port Allegany now knows its assignment for the PIAA semifinals. The Gators will take on WPIAL champion Union at 7 p.m. on Friday at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium. Union beat Bishop Canevin 26-0 in the WPIAL championship game.
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
Oswayo Valley’s Kellert Named YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports D9 Volleyball MVP; All-District Team Named
WARREN, Pa. – Avaree Kellert helped lead Oswayo Valley to heights unseen before in Green Wave program history, and that is the reason the senior is the 2022 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com District 9 Volleyball MVP powered by All American Awards & Engraving. Kellert averaged 4.5 kills and 3.6 digs...
Slippery Rock’s Kingerski, Clearfield’s Smith Named PA Soccer Soccer Coaches Association All-State
PHILADELPHIA – Slippery Rock’s Nick Kingerski and Clearfield’s Elle Smith were recently named Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State recently. Kingerski, a senior, was named to the boys’ team, while Smith, also a senior, was named to the girls’ team.
Hamburg couple loses shop in roof collapse from snow storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. – A local store in Hamburg that sells sports apparel and gifts had to be torn down Saturday after the weight of the snow from the lake effect storm imploded the roof and compromised the foundation. “We’ve been open six years and we’ve had some bad snow...
Holiday Valley to close slopes Monday to Thursday due to forecast
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley announced that due to this week’s forecast, the slopes will be closed from Monday to Thursday. “We hope to be able to resume snowmaking later in the week and with any luck will see some more lake effect snow in the near future,” the announcement said. According to Holiday […]
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County
Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m.
State police searching for missing Elk County man
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as last seen from the area of Trout Run Road in Benezette Township on Monday, troopers said. Mcclellan is believed to be at special risk of harm or […]
Family wants answers after shooting death of Orchard Park teen attending University of Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Police in Florida said he was shot to death by a man who claimed the teen was trying to get into his vehicle. Thanksgiving will be different for the family as their son won't be at...
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Man Charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms
A Wellsville man was charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property Friday night. New York State Police charged 25-year-old Brennen H. Smith with felony criminal possession of 5 or more weapons, three counts of felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm, felony criminal possession of stolen property valued over $3,000 and felony criminal possession of stolen firearms.
Court Docs: Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing an animal and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
“Suspicious” fire under investigation in Chautauqua County
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision on Route 899
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone on State Route 899. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
Dunkirk Man Charged with Menacing in Sheridan Road Rage Incident
A road rage incident late Friday afternoon in the Town of Sheridan resulted in a menacing charge against a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of the incident shortly before 5:00 PM and found that 54-year-old Allan Barreca allegedly placed another person in fear of death or physical injury by displaying what appeared to be a deadly weapon. Barreca was charged with one count of 2nd-degree menacing, and he was issued an appearance ticket for Sheridan Town Court.
Mayville woman charged after report of disorderly person
A Mayville woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person Sunday evening in the village of Mayville. An investigation determined that 27-year-old Jamie Weary had allegedly destroyed property belonging to another person. The incident also occurred in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Deputies arrested Weary, charging her with criminal mischief in the 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
