Port Allegany, PA

d9and10sports.com

After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
CLEARFIELD, PA
wutv29.com

Hamburg couple loses shop in roof collapse from snow storm

HAMBURG, N.Y. – A local store in Hamburg that sells sports apparel and gifts had to be torn down Saturday after the weight of the snow from the lake effect storm imploded the roof and compromised the foundation. “We’ve been open six years and we’ve had some bad snow...
HAMBURG, NY
WTAJ

State police searching for missing Elk County man

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as last seen from the area of Trout Run Road in Benezette Township on Monday, troopers said. Mcclellan is believed to be at special risk of harm or […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton

A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Wellsville Man Charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms

A Wellsville man was charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property Friday night. New York State Police charged 25-year-old Brennen H. Smith with felony criminal possession of 5 or more weapons, three counts of felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm, felony criminal possession of stolen property valued over $3,000 and felony criminal possession of stolen firearms.
WELLSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone on State Route 899. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Man Charged with Menacing in Sheridan Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident late Friday afternoon in the Town of Sheridan resulted in a menacing charge against a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of the incident shortly before 5:00 PM and found that 54-year-old Allan Barreca allegedly placed another person in fear of death or physical injury by displaying what appeared to be a deadly weapon. Barreca was charged with one count of 2nd-degree menacing, and he was issued an appearance ticket for Sheridan Town Court.
SHERIDAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville woman charged after report of disorderly person

A Mayville woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person Sunday evening in the village of Mayville. An investigation determined that 27-year-old Jamie Weary had allegedly destroyed property belonging to another person. The incident also occurred in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Deputies arrested Weary, charging her with criminal mischief in the 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
MAYVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
JAMESTOWN, NY

