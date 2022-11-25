ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Registers 23% Growth In October Global Vehicle Production

Toyota Motor Corp TM reported a 23% increase in global vehicle production to 771,382 units in the month of October. The automaker produced 924,132 vehicles, including the brands Toyota, Daihatsu, and Hino. Toyota’s year-to-date vehicle production rose 7.7% to 7.49 million vehicles. Year-to-date production rose 7.6% to 8.78 million vehicles...
Hyundai Inks MOU With SK On For EV Battery Supply

Hyundai Motor Group HYMTF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul-based battery maker SK On Co., Ltd. to supply EV batteries in North America. Under the agreement, SK will provide batteries to Hyundai’s EV plants in the U.S. after 2025. Through the arrangement, Hyundai aims to...
Astar Network Launches Swanky, An All-in-one Tool for WASM Smart Contract Developers

--News Direct-- Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of Swanky, an all-in-one tool that gives developers everything they need to build WebAssembly (WASM) smart contracts easily. Astar Network's Head of Ecosystem Development Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul unveiled it at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in Lisbon on Nov.28th.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Pie Systems Japan Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement with JAPAN POST BANK

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Pie Systems Japan Co., Ltd., a leading Travel Tech which provides the VAT refund solution PIE VAT and a subsidiary of Pie Systems Inc, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd., a bank in the Japan Post Group which provides comprehensive financial services to a wide range of individual customers, mostly through the nationwide network of post offices. The partnership aims to leverage JAPAN POST BANK's nationwide network, and expand PIE VAT member merchants in Japan.
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Celularity, Moleculin Biotech And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
iPhone 15 Might Push HD Photography To New Heights, Thanks To This Japanese Giant

Sony Group Corp's SONY latest image sensors will reportedly feature in Apple Inc.'s AAPL next-generation iPhones. What Happened: Apple and Sony will once again join forces to significantly improve upcoming iPhone models' photography performance, reported Nikkei Asia. Sony already supplies image sensors to Apple, but the latest innovation will roughly...
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty

The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Shell Acquires Biogas Producer Nature Energy For $2B

Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell PLC SHEL, has agreed to acquire 100% shareholding of Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S for $2 billion (€ 1.9 billion). The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Nature Energy produces Renewable Natural...
