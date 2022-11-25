Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Gets 'Tailored' South Korea Offer To Set Up Tesla Gigafactory: What's On The Table?
To woo billionaire Elon Musk to set up a Tesla Inc TSLA Gigafactory in South Korea, the country’s president reportedly said he is ready to offer “tailored” incentives in exchange and will minimize any risks posed by militant unions. What Happened: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol held...
Toyota Registers 23% Growth In October Global Vehicle Production
Toyota Motor Corp TM reported a 23% increase in global vehicle production to 771,382 units in the month of October. The automaker produced 924,132 vehicles, including the brands Toyota, Daihatsu, and Hino. Toyota’s year-to-date vehicle production rose 7.7% to 7.49 million vehicles. Year-to-date production rose 7.6% to 8.78 million vehicles...
Hyundai Inks MOU With SK On For EV Battery Supply
Hyundai Motor Group HYMTF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul-based battery maker SK On Co., Ltd. to supply EV batteries in North America. Under the agreement, SK will provide batteries to Hyundai’s EV plants in the U.S. after 2025. Through the arrangement, Hyundai aims to...
Astar Network Launches Swanky, An All-in-one Tool for WASM Smart Contract Developers
--News Direct-- Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of Swanky, an all-in-one tool that gives developers everything they need to build WebAssembly (WASM) smart contracts easily. Astar Network's Head of Ecosystem Development Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul unveiled it at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in Lisbon on Nov.28th.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Pie Systems Japan Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement with JAPAN POST BANK
TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Pie Systems Japan Co., Ltd., a leading Travel Tech which provides the VAT refund solution PIE VAT and a subsidiary of Pie Systems Inc, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd., a bank in the Japan Post Group which provides comprehensive financial services to a wide range of individual customers, mostly through the nationwide network of post offices. The partnership aims to leverage JAPAN POST BANK's nationwide network, and expand PIE VAT member merchants in Japan.
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Celularity, Moleculin Biotech And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed lower by around 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose...
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News
It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
iPhone 15 Might Push HD Photography To New Heights, Thanks To This Japanese Giant
Sony Group Corp's SONY latest image sensors will reportedly feature in Apple Inc.'s AAPL next-generation iPhones. What Happened: Apple and Sony will once again join forces to significantly improve upcoming iPhone models' photography performance, reported Nikkei Asia. Sony already supplies image sensors to Apple, but the latest innovation will roughly...
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty
The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Binance Moves $2B Bitcoin From Proof Of Reserves As 'Part Of Audit:' CZ Says More To Come
Binance has moved 127,351 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth $2 billion from its proof-of-reserves to demonstrate its control over a wallet, which received a huge transfer on Monday and sparked worries among cryptocurrency users. What Happened: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” explained that the transfer was part of an ongoing audit at...
Nestle Mulls Selling Peanut-Allergy Treatment Palforzia; Outlines 2025 Targets
Nestle ADR NSRGY outlined 2025 targets at its investor seminar in Barcelona. Nestlé expects to return to an underlying trading operating profit margin range of 17.5% - 18.5% by 2025, following the margin impact of a sharp increase in cost inflation in 2021 and 2022. The company also expects...
'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Shell Acquires Biogas Producer Nature Energy For $2B
Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell PLC SHEL, has agreed to acquire 100% shareholding of Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S for $2 billion (€ 1.9 billion). The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Nature Energy produces Renewable Natural...
