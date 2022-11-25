ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Related
ladailypost.com

Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home

A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade

The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande

The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos

Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine

LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!

The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations

[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Periodic Lane Closure On DP Road Through Friday

Contractors for Los Alamos County are constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers) will be used to...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday

The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!

Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM

