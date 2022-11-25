Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
ladailypost.com
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters And Los Alamos Golf & Games On Small Business Saturday
A crowd gathers at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The sign in the window of...
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande
The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
ladailypost.com
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
ladailypost.com
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ladailypost.com
LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!
The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations
[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
ladailypost.com
Periodic Lane Closure On DP Road Through Friday
Contractors for Los Alamos County are constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers) will be used to...
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos COVID-19 Impact: 26 New Cases For Week Ending Nov. 28, 2022
COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 28, 2022, impacting Los Alamos County:. 26 diagnoses (17 in Los Alamos, 9 in White Rock) Source: New Mexico Department of Health. By Eli Ben-Naim.
ladailypost.com
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
