[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO