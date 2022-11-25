Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
Letter To The Editor: Moving On Post-Election – To Better County Governance
Signed, in their individual and private capacity, by the following:. James Wernicke, Bruce Warren, Carrie Walker, Erin Tatge, Richard Skolnik, Eduardo Santiago, David Rutherford, Barbara Royer, Reid Priedhorsky, Josh Muck, Heather Muck, Antonio Maggiore, Anna Llobet, Cynthia Little, Terry Jones, Will Hutchison, Charlene Hutchison, Kevin Holsapple, Galen Gisler, Brandi Engeman, Margie Bruell, Katie Bruell, Chris Bruell and Susan Barns.
Letter To The Editor: Tracking COVID In Our Waste Water
The county is paying biobot to monitor our waste water for covid. https://biobot.io/data/#county-35028. Biobot tracks the amount of covid in the water and sequences it to track the prevalence of the circulating strains. Biobots variant prevalences are highly discrepant with the CDC’s Region 6 variant prevalences?. Indeed the primary...
Los Alamos COVID-19 Impact: 26 New Cases For Week Ending Nov. 28, 2022
COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 28, 2022, impacting Los Alamos County:. 26 diagnoses (17 in Los Alamos, 9 in White Rock) Source: New Mexico Department of Health. By Eli Ben-Naim.
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
School Board Accepting Applications For District 5 Vacancy
The Los Alamos School Board is in search of a person to fill the vacancy left on the board with the departure of member Erin Green who represents District 5. Green cited personal reasons for her resignation from the School Board, saying she is “deeply sad” to be leaving the School Board but that it is something she needs to do for herself and her family at this time.
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
LANL Volunteers & Nonprofits Partner To Help Homeowner
LANL Community Partnerships Office in collaboration with nonprofits New Mexico Ramp Project and Mesa to Mesa organize volunteers to help build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. LANL volunteers build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. BY DAVID...
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos Co+op Market
On the job in Los Alamos are Produce Manager Josie Persinger, left, and Operations Manager Sarah Chiri greeting customers Friday at the Los Alamos Co+op Market. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
LACF: What Is Giving Tuesday Anyway?
Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) This Tuesday, Nov. 29, tens of millions of people will acknowledge and participate in Giving Tuesday. What is Giving Tuesday anyway, and what might you do about it?. Established in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday began as a reaction against the consumerism of Black...
Periodic Lane Closure On DP Road Through Friday
Contractors for Los Alamos County are constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers) will be used to...
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run Results Announced
Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams. Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams.
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
Scenes From Metzgers On Small Business Saturday
Scene from the Toys For Tots display Saturday inside Metzger’s Do it Best Hardware at 1607 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Yard art for sale at Metzger’s in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The front entrance to Metzger’s Do it Best...
