Newport News, VA

Related
WTKR

Employment opportunities with A-1 American on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Meg Savell, hiring manager at A-1 American, stops by Coast Live to discuss how A-1 American has provided plumbing, heating and cooling services to folks in Hampton Roads for more than 30 years. If you're looking for a job, A-1 American is holding a hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB winter shelter program opens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Driver dies after crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Monday afternoon on Shore Drive at Fort Story in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police announced just after 1:30 p.m. that they were responding to the crash and that all eastbound and westbound lanes at Fort Story were closed. The crash happened around 1 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

