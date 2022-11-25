Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Related
WTKR
Employment opportunities with A-1 American on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Meg Savell, hiring manager at A-1 American, stops by Coast Live to discuss how A-1 American has provided plumbing, heating and cooling services to folks in Hampton Roads for more than 30 years. If you're looking for a job, A-1 American is holding a hiring...
'Deck the Halls' drive-through holiday display lights up Chesapeake City Hall
Friday night, Chesapeake City Hall lit up for the 3rd annual 'Deck the Hall' event. It's a free drive-through light display of holiday themes.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
tmpresale.com
A Mother’s Day Celebrations show in Hampton, VA May 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New A Mother’s Day Celebration presale code has finally been added: This is a great chance for you to get A Mother’s Day Celebration performance tickets in advance of the general public!!!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see A Mother’s Day Celebration live in Hampton,...
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
13newsnow.com
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
WAVY News 10
VB winter shelter program opens
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
Get free sub with donation at Firehouse Subs holiday toy drive
The drive will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and toys will be donated to patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).
Local gift shops offer discounts, perks for Museum Store Sunday
More than 1,800 gift shops from around the world participated in this year's Museum Store Sunday, including several in Hampton Roads.
peninsulachronicle.com
The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again
HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
NorVa celebrates 100th birthday with Roaring 20’s party
Tickets are $28 and include food and Monte Carlo tables. There will be live music featuring Skylark, Dominick Dymarcik, and swing dancers from Swing Virginia.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
Hampton Roads residents to receive COVID-19 booster reminders through text message
Have you gotten a text reminder about your COVID-19 Bivalent booster? There's a good chance it was from the Virginia Department of Health.
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
WAVY News 10
Driver dies after crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Monday afternoon on Shore Drive at Fort Story in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police announced just after 1:30 p.m. that they were responding to the crash and that all eastbound and westbound lanes at Fort Story were closed. The crash happened around 1 p.m.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
Comments / 0