Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose...
'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Celularity, Moleculin Biotech And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed lower by around 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Oracle Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Chinese Internet Picks, Here They Are
Investors are carefully monitoring Chinese tech stocks amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions. China's central bank last week loosened bank reserve requirements. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Start Week Lower: Analyst Says 'Most Will Leave Just Before Buy Of A Lifetime'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading in the red on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrank 1.5% to $818.6 billion at 8:22 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Fantom (FTM) +7.9% $0.20. ApeCoin (APE) +8.1% $4.10. Chainlink (LINK) +5.7% $7.21...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 79 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Lucid Gr LCID. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ's stock moved significantly downwards, trading...
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue
XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
Alphabet Unusual Options Activity For November 28
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 49 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Bullish On Exxon, Marathon Oil And Occidental? This 2X Leveraged ETF Looks Ready To Bounce
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bull 2X Shares GUSH gapped down about 6% to start Monday’s trading session after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it planned to slash its crude oil exports to some term contract clients in Asia by 5% next month. China,...
