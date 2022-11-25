Apple Analyst's 9 Gift Recommendations For 2022 Holiday Season; Tesla's $30K EV And 2 More Items In 2023 Wishlist

Read full article on original website
Related
Shopify Impresses Most Analysts With Black Friday Sales
Baird analyst Colin Sebastian reiterated Outperform on Shopify Inc SHOP with a $50 price target. Sebastian tracked sales volumes on Shopify's platform over the holiday weekend through Cyber Monday as part of his annual "Turkey Five" e-commerce updates. Along with a stronger-than-expected weekend for e-commerce, he estimated mid-teens GMV growth...
Tesla Institutional Investors See This As Major Reason Behind Stock's Underperformance, Morgan Stanley Survey Reveals
The Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is currently trading way off its all-time high of $414.50 reached on Nov. 4, 2021. Musk’s Twitter Buy Main Culprit? About three-fourths of the institutional investors surveyed by Morgan Stanley blamed the Twitter situation for at least a significant portion of the recent underperformance of Tesla’s stock, analyst Adam Jonas said in a note.
Tesla, Apple, Anavex, Axsome, Pinduoduo: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Monday after protests in China against COVID-zero policies led to supply chain concerns. Oil also took a hit with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures briefly hitting their 11-month low during Asian trading over demand worries. Investors and traders are now eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data scheduled to be released later this week. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Follow The Ladies: These Stocks Cater To Women And Hit All-Time Highs As Stock Market Swoons
Every stock picker wants to find the next Apple Inc AAPL or Amazon.com Inc AMZN – sexy tech stocks with tremendous growth potential. But, this year, some of the most attractive stocks are the companies helping their customers feel more attractive. e.l.f Beauty ELF and Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty
The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
How Much Would $100 In Dogecoin Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To Levels When McDonald's Teased Elon Musk?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has spiked off and on prompted by the antics of billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Its most recent spike came over the Thanksgiving weekend when the cryptocurrency shot up on speculation that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Musk were working on upgrading the meme coin. The Investment: A similar...
Elon Musk Gets 'Tailored' South Korea Offer To Set Up Tesla Gigafactory: What's On The Table?
To woo billionaire Elon Musk to set up a Tesla Inc TSLA Gigafactory in South Korea, the country’s president reportedly said he is ready to offer “tailored” incentives in exchange and will minimize any risks posed by militant unions. What Happened: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol held...
'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Sony Roots For Metaverse Pie With Latest Offering
Sony Group Corp SONY launched wearable motion trackers to bring users into the metaverse on their phones. The new Mocopi system consists of six pucks worn around the user’s wrists, ankles, head, and hips, used to animate avatars inside various metaverse apps on Sony Android phones or Apple Inc AAPL iPhones, Bloomberg reports.
Cisco, Starbucks And This Industrial Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 dropped around 1.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
The Real Deal: How to use buy now, play later services for your holiday shopping
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on buy now, pay later services.
Benzinga
Cyber Monday Theragun Deals (2022): Top Theragun PRO, Prime, Elite, mini & More Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals researchers have compared the top Theragun deals for Cyber Monday 2022, featuring offers on Therabody Wave Roller, Wave Duo, RecoveryAir & more. Cyber Monday Theragun deals are underway. Find the latest deals on percussion massagers & compression devices. Browse the latest deals using the...
Tesla Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
iPhone 15 Might Push HD Photography To New Heights, Thanks To This Japanese Giant
Sony Group Corp's SONY latest image sensors will reportedly feature in Apple Inc.'s AAPL next-generation iPhones. What Happened: Apple and Sony will once again join forces to significantly improve upcoming iPhone models' photography performance, reported Nikkei Asia. Sony already supplies image sensors to Apple, but the latest innovation will roughly...
Amazon Intensifies HPC Chip Rivalry With Intel, Nvidia, AMD With Latest Launch
Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN cloud-computing unit launched new chips to power the highest-end of computing, supporting weather forecasting and gene sequencing. Amazon Web Services, the largest provider of over-the-internet computing, said it would let customers rent computing power that relies on a new version of its Graviton chips, Bloomberg reports. Peter...
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
CrowdStrike, Okta And Zscaler Likely To Post Upbeat Quarterly Results, Analyst Says
Needham analyst reiterated Buy on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc CRWD with a $225.00 price target. CRWD's broad platform, robust 120%+ DBNR, new solid products, strong Sales staffing growth, and ability to enable companies to do more with less staffing give it the ability to continue to deliver strong results despite the eroding macro.
Home, Electronics And Fashion: Should You Take Advantage Of Cyber Monday Deals Or Wait Until January?
Consumer spending tends to rise around Thanksgiving, as many Americans flock to retail giants like Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Walmart Inc WMT for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $832.84 on gifts, food and decorations this holiday shopping season, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0