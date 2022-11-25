ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cisco, Starbucks And This Industrial Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 dropped around 1.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Benzinga

'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga

FedEx To Rally Over 25%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc lowered Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $210 to $200. . Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce shares gained 0.5% to $154.45 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $190 to $217. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained...
Benzinga

Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Benzinga

Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Tesla Institutional Investors See This As Major Reason Behind Stock's Underperformance, Morgan Stanley Survey Reveals

The Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is currently trading way off its all-time high of $414.50 reached on Nov. 4, 2021. Musk’s Twitter Buy Main Culprit? About three-fourths of the institutional investors surveyed by Morgan Stanley blamed the Twitter situation for at least a significant portion of the recent underperformance of Tesla’s stock, analyst Adam Jonas said in a note.
Benzinga

Tesla, Apple, Anavex, Axsome, Pinduoduo: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Monday after protests in China against COVID-zero policies led to supply chain concerns. Oil also took a hit with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures briefly hitting their 11-month low during Asian trading over demand worries. Investors and traders are now eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data scheduled to be released later this week. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy