Related
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Cisco, Starbucks And This Industrial Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 dropped around 1.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
'Limited Upside:' Why This Roku Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Video streaming equipment manufacturer Roku Inc. ROKU just lost a bullish recommendation as fundamental issues weigh the stock down. The Roku Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight. The Roku Thesis: Roku is losing share in connected TV ad dollars as opposed KeyBanc’s...
Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose...
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
FedEx To Rally Over 25%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Keybanc lowered Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $210 to $200. . Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce shares gained 0.5% to $154.45 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $190 to $217. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained...
Up 72% in 1 Month, Is GrowGeneration Stock a Buy?
Don't expect an encore performance over the next 30 days.
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Benzinga
Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Jump As China Signals COVID-19 Policy Relief — Tesla, Alibaba, Energy Stocks In Focus
Stock market's see-sawing trend continues to persist, with investor focus resting on Fed's rate outlook and the developments in China. A slew of data, including the monthly jobs data, are due for the remainder of the week and this could introduce some caution. U.S. stocks could rebound on Tuesday following...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
CrowdStrike, Okta And Zscaler Likely To Post Upbeat Quarterly Results, Analyst Says
Needham analyst reiterated Buy on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc CRWD with a $225.00 price target. CRWD's broad platform, robust 120%+ DBNR, new solid products, strong Sales staffing growth, and ability to enable companies to do more with less staffing give it the ability to continue to deliver strong results despite the eroding macro.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Tesla Institutional Investors See This As Major Reason Behind Stock's Underperformance, Morgan Stanley Survey Reveals
The Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is currently trading way off its all-time high of $414.50 reached on Nov. 4, 2021. Musk’s Twitter Buy Main Culprit? About three-fourths of the institutional investors surveyed by Morgan Stanley blamed the Twitter situation for at least a significant portion of the recent underperformance of Tesla’s stock, analyst Adam Jonas said in a note.
Tesla, Apple, Anavex, Axsome, Pinduoduo: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Monday after protests in China against COVID-zero policies led to supply chain concerns. Oil also took a hit with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures briefly hitting their 11-month low during Asian trading over demand worries. Investors and traders are now eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data scheduled to be released later this week. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Why Taboola Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares gained 52.5% to $2.8050 after the company announced it entered into a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement with Yahoo. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 47.8% to $8.81. The company recently posted a rise in Q3 revenue. NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV gained 39% to $0.3599. NanoVibronix recently...
Dogecoin Consolidates Recent 50% Surge: Is The Crypto Preparing For Another Leap Higher?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was consolidating during Monday’s 24-hour trading session after surging over 50% between Nov. 21 and Sunday to reach a high of $0.107. The consolidation was taking place within an inside bar pattern, which saw Dogecoin trading down about 4% from the Sunday session’s closing price. An...
Bullish On Exxon, Marathon Oil And Occidental? This 2X Leveraged ETF Looks Ready To Bounce
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bull 2X Shares GUSH gapped down about 6% to start Monday’s trading session after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it planned to slash its crude oil exports to some term contract clients in Asia by 5% next month. China,...
Benzinga
