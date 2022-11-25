“Belt tightening” is coming, according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who said studio bosses will need to find “creative ways” to deal with the global macroeconomic crisis. According to Winograde, higher budget tentpoles will remain but “we will need to find creative ways” to fund lower budget shows that are “equally as compelling but may not have crashes, UFOs or production sequences.” “There will be belt tightening,” said Winograde, referring to the global cost-of-living crisis that will no doubt impact TV over the coming years. “Nobody wants to reduce the amount of content they are doing so hopefully people will find...

13 MINUTES AGO