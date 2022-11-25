Read full article on original website
Living (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood
Living is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full. Startattle.com – Living 2022.
Matilda the Musical (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson
An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Startattle.com – Matilda the Musical 2022. Starring : Alisha Weir...
A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
A photojournalist named Liv gets a dream assignment of covering the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a front-page story – nobody at work knows that they are in fact, her family. She wants to confide in new co-worker Henry but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break. Startattle.com – A Big Fat Family Christmas 2022.
Firefly Lane (Season 2) Netflix, Part 1, trailer, release date
For decades, childhood best friends Kate and Tully have weathered life’s storms together – until a betrayal threatens to break them apart for good. Startattle.com – Firefly Lane | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Episode title: “Part 1”. Release date: December 2, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date
A cr—-al from Chicago is forced to hide in a small Australian reef town posing as the new church Reverend. Startattle.com – Irreverent | Peacock. Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date. Irreverent Peacock. Irreverent is an Australian drama television miniseries on Netflix. Irreverent follows the story of...
Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde Says “Belt Tightening Is Coming”
“Belt tightening” is coming, according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who said studio bosses will need to find “creative ways” to deal with the global macroeconomic crisis. According to Winograde, higher budget tentpoles will remain but “we will need to find creative ways” to fund lower budget shows that are “equally as compelling but may not have crashes, UFOs or production sequences.” “There will be belt tightening,” said Winograde, referring to the global cost-of-living crisis that will no doubt impact TV over the coming years. “Nobody wants to reduce the amount of content they are doing so hopefully people will find...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
Kique The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Call Out My Name” The Weeknd, Season 22 Live
Kique performs “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Kique performs The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kique The Voice Live Top 10. Contestant:...
They Cloned Tyrone (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper. trail events experiment Startattle.com – They Cloned Tyrone 2023. Starring : John Boyega / Teyonah Parris / Jamie Foxx. Genre...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards
Omar Jose The Voice 2022 Top 10 “I Want to Know What Love Is” Foreigner, Season 22 Live
Omar Jose performs “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Omar Jose Cardona performs Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice.
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...
Justin Aaron The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Just Once” Quincy Jones, Season 22 Live
Justin Aaron performs “Just Once” by Quincy Jones, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Justin Aaron performs “Just Once” by Quincy Jones feat. James Ingram during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Justin Aaron The Voice Live Top...
Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date
As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date
In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
