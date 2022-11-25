ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Firefly Lane (Season 2) Netflix, Part 1, trailer, release date

For decades, childhood best friends Kate and Tully have weathered life’s storms together – until a betrayal threatens to break them apart for good. Startattle.com – Firefly Lane | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Episode title: “Part 1”. Release date: December 2, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date

A cr—-al from Chicago is forced to hide in a small Australian reef town posing as the new church Reverend. Startattle.com – Irreverent | Peacock. Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date. Irreverent Peacock. Irreverent is an Australian drama television miniseries on Netflix. Irreverent follows the story of...
Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde Says “Belt Tightening Is Coming”

“Belt tightening” is coming, according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who said studio bosses will need to find “creative ways” to deal with the global macroeconomic crisis. According to Winograde, higher budget tentpoles will remain but “we will need to find creative ways” to fund lower budget shows that are “equally as compelling but may not have crashes, UFOs or production sequences.” “There will be belt tightening,” said Winograde, referring to the global cost-of-living crisis that will no doubt impact TV over the coming years. “Nobody wants to reduce the amount of content they are doing so hopefully people will find...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date

A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...
Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date

As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...

