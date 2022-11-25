Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland in 2022 World Cup
It was a bittersweet start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil. Richarlison scored twice, highlighted by a stunning scissor kick, to power FIFA's No. 1-ranked side past Serbia 2-0. But the opening-match victory in Qatar saw Brazilian superstar Neymar exit with a right ankle injury. Neymar suffered a...
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Belgium started the World Cup on the right foot, and now the team is on the doorstep of the knockout stage. Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois propelled Belgium to a 1-0 victory over Canada to begin Group F play. Courtois kept Canada off the board with a save on a penalty kick, and Batshuayi tallied the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute.
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in preparing his country's hosting of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time
World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3.
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Germany Stays Alive in 2022 World Cup With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spain
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Germany is still very much alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming back to tie Spain 1-1 in a narrow Group E draw. Spain opened the game...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here’s...
Croatia Takes Lead Over Canada With Back-to-Back Goals
Croatia took an early punch on Sunday against Canada, and it countered with two of its own in the first half. The 2018 World Cup runner-up trailed almost instantly on Sunday. Canada’s Alphonso Davies scored the quickest goal of this year’s World Cup so far with a header one minute and seven seconds into the contest.
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
