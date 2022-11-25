Read full article on original website
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar. The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday.
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
How to Watch Ecuador Vs. Senegal in Group A World Cup Match
Ecuador and Senegal are knocking at the door of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, but which one will go through?. Enner Valencia has Ecuador on the verge of the knockout stage. The 33-year-old striker is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé with a tournament-leading three goals so far and has provided all of Ecuador’s scoring through two matches. He exited Friday’s match against the Netherlands on a stretcher, but manager Gustavo Alfaro is confident the Valencia will be able to suit up in the team’s Group A finale.
Croatia Takes Lead Over Canada With Back-to-Back Goals
Croatia took an early punch on Sunday against Canada, and it countered with two of its own in the first half. The 2018 World Cup runner-up trailed almost instantly on Sunday. Canada’s Alphonso Davies scored the quickest goal of this year’s World Cup so far with a header one minute and seven seconds into the contest.
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
How to Watch Belgium vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Belgium started the World Cup on the right foot, and now the team is on the doorstep of the knockout stage. Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois propelled Belgium to a 1-0 victory over Canada to begin Group F play. Courtois kept Canada off the board with a save on a penalty kick, and Batshuayi tallied the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland in 2022 World Cup
It was a bittersweet start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil. Richarlison scored twice, highlighted by a stunning scissor kick, to power FIFA's No. 1-ranked side past Serbia 2-0. But the opening-match victory in Qatar saw Brazilian superstar Neymar exit with a right ankle injury. Neymar suffered a...
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder...
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3.
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here’s...
