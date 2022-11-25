Ecuador and Senegal are knocking at the door of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, but which one will go through?. Enner Valencia has Ecuador on the verge of the knockout stage. The 33-year-old striker is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé with a tournament-leading three goals so far and has provided all of Ecuador’s scoring through two matches. He exited Friday’s match against the Netherlands on a stretcher, but manager Gustavo Alfaro is confident the Valencia will be able to suit up in the team’s Group A finale.

21 HOURS AGO