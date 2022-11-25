ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: San Diego's leaders aren't listening to citizens' concerns about growth and density

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Re “ San Diegans question price tag, scope of Seaport Village redevelopment proposal “ (Nov. 18): Just read the reader responses to the proposed Seaport Village makeover and did not see one positive expression regarding this project.

So, of course, the powers that be will approve it because local sentiment has no sway over visions of sugar plum tourists spending money. Check out the vote of all the surrounding areas for the Sports Arena redevelopment, and yet the City Council response is full steam ahead.

How about respecting the views of its citizens who will be impacted, as opposed to, say, the City Council member from Mira Mesa who is heading up the Sports Arena debacle?

Pretty sure Mira Mesa won’t be impacted by 100-foot buildings and gridlock traffic in the Midway Area. So, expect the Seaport Village redevelopment to sail forward, the views of the citizens discarded like so often before.

Brant Noziska

Point Loma

When I moved to the San Diego area 22 years ago I visited Seaport Village and was thrilled to find a charming historic area of shops and restaurants. And it even had a stream with ducks running through it.

The village was scaled to human size.

Now, in the name of “progress,” powers that be want to replace it with a monster commercial center in which visitors will feel like ants. At the same time we could be paying the developers $550 million in taxpayer funding for the privilege.

Don’t let this happen. Save Seaport Village.

Sharon Klein

Solana Beach

Re “ City Council agrees to borrow $175 million to pay Ash Street, Civic Center Plaza leases, replenish other funds ” (Nov. 15): San Diego’s “servants of the people” are running amok and not taking care of the basics.

Who among us would buy a building “as is” with no investigating? Why does anyone want to raze Seaport Village to erect an observation tower, artificial beach, etc., while asking taxpayers to kick in $550 million?

The homeless are still without shelter, the Gaslamp area smells like a port-a-potty, city trees aren’t trimmed and the potholes go unfilled. Now we will be asked to sign a blank check for trash pickup that previously came out of our property taxes.

Streets around the airport must give visitors a negative impression of “America’s Finest City.”

Our name for the pothole-ridden stretch of Navajo Road is Nava-hole Road.

Suzanne Mack-Loeber

Del Cerro

Re “ Late ballots propel San Diego’s Measure B to likely win, ending no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes ” (Nov. 18): Right from the start, I knew that Measure B would pass one way or another.

Reason being that the city needed this measure to pass so it can continue to pay for those multi-million-dollar lawsuits that it has to pay out each year due to its negligence and Ash Street-style debacles.

Mike Randall

Silver Terrace

Juan Blanco
2d ago

That's because those city leaders are Democrat, which many of my fellow San Diegans voted for back on November 8, and foolishly think that those city leaders will work wonders for them. Maybe they flunked U S. History or something

San Diego Union-Tribune

