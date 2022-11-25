ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: California needs to rescue rooftop solar from the utility companies

By U-T Letters
 3 days ago

Re “ California Public Utilities Commission gets an earful about its new rooftop solar proposal ” (Nov. 16): Utilities want to stop California’s solar progress. Rooftop solar will be crippled by regulators, if they pass their extreme proposal being voted on this December. Why would regulators plan to cut the credit new solar users get for sharing surplus solar energy with the grid from an average of 30 cents to 5 cents per kilowatt hour? Because the utility companies have asked them to.

That is right, the regulators that are supposed to protect solar and the people of California have become too close with the utility companies they are regulating. Gov. Newsom is the only person with power to halt the attack on roof top solar. He needs to step in and stop this extreme proposed cut.

We will not get to 100 percent clean energy unless Gov. Newsom stops this utility profit grab.

Mona Kinkel

Encinitas

The current Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 proposal by the California Public Utility Commission is once again a windfall for the utilities and disaster for California residents.

The estimation of a nine-year payback under the proposal is more correctly almost 20 years. The numbers the CPUC chose to use are not based in reality. The cost of an installed system is 35 percent more than $3.30 per watt and if you want a battery included, that is another $7,000 to $25,000 added to the cost of the system.

Arguments for changing the NEM 2.0 have been debunked. Changing to NEM 3.0 is requested by the power companies to increase revenue and profits. Apparently supported by the CPUC for political reasons without thought or care for the thousands of people in the industry that will lose their jobs due to political positioning by a group that is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Jon Macklin

El Cajon

