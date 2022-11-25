IHSAA football state finals roundup: Highlights, recaps, photos from all 6 title games

We made it! It's the end of the road for the 2022 IHSAA football season with six state championship games.

Here's a recap of what happened this weekend from from our team inside Lucas Oil Stadium .

'One of the best to ever do it.' Drayk Bowen's stellar HS career ends with loss in 2A final

IHSAA FOOTBALL STATE FINALS

FRIDAY

Class 2A: Evansville Mater Dei 20, Andrean 10 ( Game story ; video highlights ; photo gallery )

Class 4A: East Central 37, New Prairie 7 ( Game story ; video highlights ; photo gallery )

Class 6A: Center Grove 35, Carroll 9 ( Game story ; video highlights ; photo gallery )

SATURDAY

Class A: Lutheran 30, Adams Central 13 ( Game story ; video highlights ; photo gallery )

Class 3A: Bishop Chatard 34, Lawrenceburg 14 ( Game story ; video highlights ; Photo gallery )

Class 5A: Valparaiso 35, Whiteland 31 ( Game story ; video highlights ; photo gallery )

Class 5A: Valparaiso 35, Whiteland 31, final

Scoring summary

Whiteland 10 14 0 7 — 31

Valparaiso 0 21 7 7 — 35

W — Maalik Perkins 98 kickoff return (David Mathis kick)

W — Mathis 36 FG

Val — Justin Clark 12 run (Drayden Wilcox kick)

Val — Clark 11 run (Wilcox kick)

W — Slate Valentine 6 run (Mathis kick)

Val — Julian Stokes 60 pass from Clark (Wilcox kick)

W — Gunnar Hicks 34 pass from Kevin Denham (Mathis kick)

Val — Clark 1 run (Wilcox kick)

W — Jakarrey Oliver 13 pass from Denham (Mathis kick)

Val — Rocco Micciche 11 pass from Clark (Wilcox kick)

Individual stats

Rushing – Whiteland: Valentine 10-95, Peyton Emberton 10-71, Jonathan Crowley 7-27, Hicks 1-16, Perkins 2-16, Nyrius Moore-Smith 2-4, Denham 2-(minus-7); Valparaiso: Davis 36-193, Clark 14-57, Thomas Burda 2-29.

Passing – Whiteland: Denham 4-10-1 108; Valparaiso: Clark 10-14-1 163, Travis Davis 0-1-0 0.

Receiving – Whiteland: Hicks 3-95, Oliver 1-13; Valparaiso: Scotty Bradney 3-22, Stokes 2-78, Ian Wilson 2-36, Burda 1-13, Micciche 1-11, Keegan Begley 1-3.

IHSAA football 5A final: Valparaiso beats Whiteland in 'a championship game for the ages.'

Class 3A: Bishop Chatard 34, Lawrenceburg 14, final

Scoring summary

Bishop Chatard 7 3 7 17 — 34

Lawrenceburg 7 7 0 0 — 14

L — Alex Witte 31 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick)

BC — Luke Purichia 7 run (Jasper Chapman kick)

BC — Chapman 37 FG

L — Brennan Bushman 7 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

BC — Noah Dudik 10 pass from Drew VanVleet (Chapman kick)

BC — Riley Kinnett 15 run (Chapman kick)

BC — Chapman 37 FG

BC — Kinnett 31 run (Chapman kick)

Individual stats

Rushing – Bishop Chatard: Kinnett 10-81, Purichia 10-37, VanVleet 10-36, Jef Waugh 1-(minus-1); Lawrenceburg: Teagan Bennett 22-124, Witte 25-108.

Passing – Bishop Chatard: VanVleet 16-20-1 133; Lawrenceburg: Ahaus 4-8-3 30.

Receiving – Bishop Chatard: Dudik 5-50, Colin Guy 4-51, Waugh 3-14, Aiden Duncan 3-12, Nolan Stiffler 1-6; Lawrenceburg: Bushman 2-20, Noah Knigga 2-10.

More: Bishop Chatard shows championship pedigree in securing IHSAA record 16th state title

Class A: Lutheran 30, Adams Central 13, final

Scoring summary

Adams Central 0 7 0 6 — 13

Lutheran 3 13 7 7 — 30

L — Dax Lockliear 30 FG

AC — Ryan Black 1 run (Trevor Currie kick)

L — Micah Mackay 14 pass from Jackson Willis (pass failed)

L — DeVuan Jones 67 pass from Willis (Nick Miller kick)

L — Jones 7 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

AC — Black 20 run (run failed)

L — Jones 23 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

Individual stats

Rushing — Adams Central: Keegan Bluhm 27-157, Black 18-29, Gavin Cook 2-19, Jack Hamilton 1-8, Ryan Tester 3-4; Lutheran: Joe Davis 18-72, Willis 4-24, Jones 1-6.

Passing — Adams Central: Black 4-14-0 65; Lutheran: Willis 17-19-0 278.

Receiving — Adams Central: Currie 2-50, Cook 1-9, Tester 1-6; Lutheran: Jones 7-121, Mackay 4-93, Cu’brian Shelby 4-46, Josiah King 2-18.

Insider Lutheran runs winning streak to 30 games, secures a second consecutive Class A state title

Class 6A: Center Grove 35, Carroll 9, final

Scoring summary

Carroll 3 0 0 6 — 9

Center Grove 7 14 14 0 — 35

Car — Sebastian Lopez 30 FG

CG — Jalen Thomeson 64 pass from Tyler Cherry (Nolan Foley kick)

CG — Micah Coyle 1 run (Foley kick)

CG — Owen Bright 1 run (Foley kick)

CG — Cherry 1 run (Foley kick)

CG — Eli Hohlt 6 run (Foley kick)

Car — Camden Herschberger 26 pass from Ethan Stringer (pass failed)

Individual stats

Rushing – Carroll: Jimmy Sullivan 20-60, Nate Starks 9-12, Braden Steely 2-5; Center Grove: Coyle 26-132, Thomeson 20-128, Hohlt 2-15, Matthew Yoder 1-11, Grant Baldwin 1-9, Cherry 1-1, Bright 1-1, Rylan Cook 3-7, Gabe McWilliams 1-(minus-2).

Passing – Carroll: Sullivan 14-26-0 136, Springer 2-3-0 42; Center Grove: Cherry 6-9-0 137.

Receiving – Carroll: Herschberger 6-66, Jayden Hill 5-61, N. Starks 2-25, Hansen Haffner 1-0, Gabe Starks 1-9, Cooper Rudolph 1-8; Center Grove: Noah Coy 4-66, Thomeson 1-64, Owen Wright 1-7.

There were 3-peat doubts. But never count out Eric Moore, Center Grove football.

Class 4A: East Central 37, New Prairie 7, final

Scoring summary

New Prairie 0 0 0 7 — 7

East Central 20 7 3 7 — 37

EC — Eli Aston 59 run (Nathan McFee kick)

EC — Josh Ringer 32 run (McFee kick)

EC — Ringer 24 run (kick no good)

EC — Ringer 3 run (McFee kick)

EC — McFee 35 FG

EC — Ringer 6 run (McFee kick)

NP — Marshall Kmiecik 21 run (Chalik kick)

'I'm so happy for our program:' East Central overwhelms New Prairie to win 4A state title

Too much to handle: East Central runs through New Prairie for 4A IHSAA state football title

Individual stats

Rushing – New Prairie: M. Kmiecik 14-52, Noah Mungia 12-50, Brock Sinka 1-9, Jacob Mrozinski 1-4, Tayvion Ortman 1-1; East Central: Ringer 23-167, Aston 5-114, Ryan Brotherton 18-100, Trae Ohmer 4-16, Cole Burton 1-1.

Passing – New Prairie: M. Kmiecik, 9-17-0 159; East Central: C. Burton 7-12-0 64, Aston 0-1-0 0.

Receiving – New Prairie: Dallas Ryans 5-88, Beau Kmiecik 3-72, Kole Staley 1-(minus-1); East Central: Aston 3-45, Brotherton 3-18, Ringer 1-1.

Class 2A: Evansville Mater Dei 20, Andrean 10, final

Scoring summary

Andrean 0 3 0 7 -- 10

Mater Dei 7 7 6 0 -- 20

EMD – Ethan Stolz 24 pass from Mason Wunderlich (Tyler Sitzman kick)

A – PJ Cusick 23 FG

EMD – Stolz 9 pass from Wunderlich (Sitzman kick)

EMD – Camden Marx 47 FG

EMD – Sitzman 21 FG

A – Jacob Jones 7 pass from Scott Ballantine (Cusick kick)

Individual stats

Rushing – Andrean: Drayk Bowen 26-95, Ballantine 4-3, Micah Jones 1-2, J.J. Bolz 3-2, Billy Henry 2-(minus-5); Evansville Mater Dei: Joey Pierre 21-86, M. Wunderlich 8-19, Wyatt Stratman 1-3.

Passing – Andrean Henry 5-12-1 36, Ballantine 7-11-0 92; Evansville Mater Dei: M. Wunderlich 12-21-0 124, Stolz 0-1-0 0.

Receiving – Andrean: J. Jones 5-51, Patrick Clacks III 4-63, M. Jones 2-2, Bowen 1-12; Evansville Mater Dei: Blake Herdes 2-34, Stolz 2-33, Drew Martin 2-14, Isaac Goebel 2-19, Pierre 2-2, McDurmon 1-7, Owen Wunderlich 1-5.

Redemption: Mater Dei football wins Class 2A state championship rematch

