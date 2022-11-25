ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy