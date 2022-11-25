ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gordon Glew
3d ago

no! no! no! if you voted Democrat then freeze this winter....don't cru hard times for your poor choice...no sympathy from me!

Denis Lussier
3d ago

I'm sure all this help will just go to the non working welfare recipients and not the lower middle class

TMaineac
3d ago

Mills and her administration aligned themselves with Biden and his administrations horrible decisions. Biden in his first day through executive orders shut down the work being done on the Keystone pipeline which would have been crucial in helping us remain energy independent which was established by his predecessor for the first time in years . He and his constituents stupid Green New deal and need to do away with fossil fuels has created this issues and Mills went along with it like an obedient dog. This could be solved easily by using the permits to drill that already exists and starting back the work on the pipeline. Instead Mills and her administration will use taxpayers dollars that are available through this ridiculous build back better infrastructure bill to try and bring cost down wich will only help for a short period. Meanwhile are electric bills are going to go up 25%. Like Ed Schumacher said thank a Democrat. We had the chance to vote this follower out.

WGME

Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos

(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the location of our northeasternmost state, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maine typically happens. No portion of Maine avoids snowfall during the wintertime, but just how much snow does the state of Maine see during a given year, and what can you expect if you are moving there?
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
MAINE STATE
shelterforce.org

How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control

When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Half of Mainers over 65 have received Covid boosters

The director of the Maine CDC said the state hit a milestone last week for Covid booster shot rates among older adults. "We are the first state to break 50 percent of Mainers 65 and over who have gotten their Covid booster," Shah said. Shah said the state boasts one...
MAINE STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Tied New Hampshire State House race to be clarified by Legislature

CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will be just one or two seats after the recount and appeals process ended Monday. The Ballot Law Commission considered lingering issues Monday in the counts of some races. Richard Chamberlain, Brentwood town moderator for more than 40 years, took accountability for 27 absentee ballots that went uncounted in his town on election night due to an error.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

