Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yahoo Sports
Suspect in 2021 high speed chase brought up on felony
Nov. 27—Prosecutors have filed a felony charge against a motorist who allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a lengthy high speed chase in December 2021 that began near Hungry Horse. Kevin Alfred Gobert, 38, faces a single count of criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court for his...
Yahoo Sports
Martin City homicide trial pushed back
Nov. 26—Judge Dan Wilson ordered Nov. 14 the jury trial of accused murderer Del Orrin Crawford pushed to the summer months at the request of his defense attorney. Crawford, 40, faces deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering charges in Flathead County District Court following a shooting at a Martin City bar in August that left one dead. He pleaded not guilty to all three felony charges in September.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall
The Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.
Flathead Beacon
Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective
As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
Yahoo Sports
Evicted Outlaw Inn renters still seeking home
Nov. 24—When Joan Corbin and her daughter Michaela see paper notices on their door, it gives them flashbacks. They can't help but recall a cold day in January when they learned that they had a month to find new accommodations or end up on the streets. The Corbins were...
Char-Koosta News
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
NBCMontana
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Local craft fairs are the perfect place to find unique gifts
The Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead is a non-profit organization that helps local artists grow their small businesses and put on craft shows throughout the year.
Comments / 0