Pasadena, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live, Sunday, Dec. 4th, from 7 a.m. to noon

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
KTLA

LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators

A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
News 8 KFMB

Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Around and About December 2022 Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events

From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA

