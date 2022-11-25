Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures This Week
Public health officials issued a cold weather alert Sunday for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week.
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live, Sunday, Dec. 4th, from 7 a.m. to noon
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport
Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
foxla.com
Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 3
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators
A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
News 8 KFMB
Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
Trapped balloon triggers LAX power outage that resulted in 'stuck elevator' calls
A balloon that got trapped in power lines Saturday triggered sporadic outages at the Los Angeles International Airport, resulting in over a dozen calls of stuck elevators.
KTLA.com
Thousands line the streets for 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California. Actor Danny Trejo served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Trailing Trejo down Hollywood Boulevard was a giant, inflatable...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From a Stranger Things Experience to Holiday Road Opening Weekend to Black on the Block and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. 'Holiday Road' Opening Weekend (Calabasas): Los Angeles' top immersive holiday event Holiday Road is coming to town!...
easyreadernews.com
Around and About December 2022 Peninsula
The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events
From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Firefighters Battle Flames at Chronic Burn Location
Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were at the scene of a structure fire Saturday morning, Nov. 26, around 4:42 a.m. where a single story commercial building had been the site of up to five previous fires. LAFD assumed a defensive posture and was able to achieve...
outlooknewspapers.com
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
New film highlights water struggle between rural high desert and LA
A new film about the transfer of water from the high desert to Los Angeles – called “Without Water” – has just been released on the internet. The film highlights the struggle between the community around Long Valley, which is between Mammoth and Bishop California – and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Comments / 0