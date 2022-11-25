Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid
The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu
Here's a look at a projected 2023 Opening Day starting lineup for the Houston Astros, after they signed 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu Monday afternoon.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer
The Dodgers are desperately in need of a closer and Alex Reyes could solve that problem.
Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Reliever Getting Plenty of Interest in Free Agency
More than 10 different teams are interested in signing free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Kahnle, 33, had a resurgent finish to the 2022 season with the Dodgers, posting a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings in September with nine strikeouts. The...
2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Source: Astros land slugger Jose Abreu with 3-year deal
The Astros have reached agreement on a 3-year contract with first baseman Jose Abreu, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 2020 AL MVP, Abreu is second in the majors with 863 RBIs since coming to the majors in 2014.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 5