Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony

outlooknewspapers.com
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home
More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
KTLA.com
Thousands line the streets for 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California. Actor Danny Trejo served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Trailing Trejo down Hollywood Boulevard was a giant, inflatable...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]
Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From a Stranger Things Experience to Holiday Road Opening Weekend to Black on the Block and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. 'Holiday Road' Opening Weekend (Calabasas): Los Angeles' top immersive holiday event Holiday Road is coming to town!...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
spectrumnews1.com
Hollywood Christmas Parade set for Sunday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 90th edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade will move through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, another sign the holiday season has arrived. Actor Danny Trejo will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Street, turns east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard and finally west on Sunset, returning to Orange Street.
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday
Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
pasadenaweekly.com
South Lake Avenue turns into a winter wonderland
South Lake Avenue businesses are inviting celebrants to their annual Holidayfest to promote the many stores and restaurants. “Our holiday celebration always gets event attendees into the holiday spirit and invites everyone to explore the district while creating memories with friends and family,” said Gina Tleel, South Lake Business Association executive director.
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside
Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.
7 Restaurants To Have Last Minute Thanksgiving Dinner At In Los Angeles
Sometimes life moves so fast that we’re caught off guard by the holidays. Before you know it, you’re scrambling to make Thanksgiving dinner. But you don’t have to! There are several gorgeous restaurants open around town that still have reservations available. Plus, let’s be real here. Not everyone has the luxury to create a whole dinner from scratch, and quite frankly, not everyone celebrates this holiday. But who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in some delicious food? So whether you’re dining on your own or with a group, check out the options around L.A. below to grab some delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner. Why spend the day at home when you can spend it on a rooftop with gorgeous views? The Rooftop at the Wayfarer is offering a prix frixed menu by Chef Victor Morales. This special Thanksgiving Menu is available 11:00A.M.- 9:00P.M. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Make your reservations here! Location: 813 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
outlooknewspapers.com
USC Arcadia Hospital’s Crystal Ball Raises $694,000 for Robotic Surgery
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation recently held its 33rd annual Crystal Ball celebration at the Pasadena Convention Center Nov. 5, which attracted 630 guests who raised $694,000 in support of the development and operation of a robotic surgery program at the hospital.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Evan Funke to Open New Italian Eatery in Beverly Hills
Funke — a concept conceived by Chef Evan Funke and real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport — will debut at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter. The 180-seat three-level restaurant will find itself near hotspots like Mírame and Wally’s Wine Bar.
postnewsgroup.com
A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes greens, beans, candied yams, turkey (roasted and deep-fried), dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and all the other soul food “fixins” that make the holiday meal arguably the tastiest meal of the year for many African Americans. We can choose from a diverse menu of food options that we prepare at home, or we can try to enjoy those options dining out.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
