'Respect the quick response': Customers applaud High Horse bar's decision to cut DJ nights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Butchertown bar and event venue is making changes to its business model, shutting down its late-night DJ scene. It comes after police responded to reports of a shooting near High Horse bar outside on Story Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). But officers say they didn't find any victims or a crime scene.
'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews. Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are. One...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Kentucky man wins jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game
The Kentucky Lottery's newest game already has a jackpot winner after just five drawings. Lottery officials said Gregory Hatton bought the winning ticket for the new draw game, called Kentucky 5. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000...
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
Grand Opening: BJ’S Wholesale Club Store is New to New Albany!
Columbus Mom has partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to bring you this post. All opinions are our own. There is no denying that life is busy. From sporting events to school functions, families are constantly on the go. So, wouldn’t it be great to save some time (and sanity) and find a place that has it all? A one-stop shop that allows you more time in the evenings to work on that family puzzle or watch your daughter’s entire ballet performance?
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
