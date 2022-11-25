Read full article on original website
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT TROUBLE: COMPUTER PROBLEMS ON BUSY TRAVEL DAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — The FLL situation is now under control. Spokeswoman Arlene Satchell just issued this statement: “All impacted areas resumed normal operations earlier this afternoon after an AM technology issue affected some airline check-in/gate counters and FLL flight information display screens. Thanks for your patience and understanding on […]
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
foxsports640.com
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
What’s being built there? A 143-room hotel in Delray Beach just north of Atlantic Avenue.
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
WSVN-TV
REMINDER: School Resumes Across Palm Beach County On Monday
BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County resume bright and early Monday morning. That means after a week of public schools being closed, and several days of private schools being closed, school zone speeding will again be enforced. […]
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
cw34.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say
A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
