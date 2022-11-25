ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
AFFTON, MO
5 On Your Side

'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals

ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help

ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

The Salvation Army asks for public's support after vehicle theft

ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army is asking for the public's support after one of its vehicles was stolen last week. The organization is reaching its busiest time of the year raising money to support services to the local community. It is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Tree of Lights campaign which kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Kiener Plaza.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tips for cooking safely on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS — Metro West Fire Protection and MSD Project Clear officials have safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving. Metro West fire officials said firefighters are busier than normal on Thanksgiving Day. What you can do. Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Plan to demolish part of Wells Fargo campus for new hotels moves ahead

ST. LOUIS — A $120 million plan to redevelop part of a corporate office campus into a pair of hotels is moving ahead. The proposal from St. Louis-based developers Midas Enterprises and Green Street Real Estate Ventures to revamp the corner of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 2601 Market St., into two hotels is scheduled for consideration by the St. Louis Preservation Board, which meets next week. The board has to approve projects that are built in historic districts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
