Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving
AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
'I will not be a rubber stamp,' Green says in inaugural address Monday
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Standing four stories under a stained glass ceiling, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green swore the oath of office Monday morning and became the first woman ever inaugurated as the President of the Board of Aldermen. Green's special election victory represents a symbol of progress for...
'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals
ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help
ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade
ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit. In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.
The Salvation Army asks for public's support after vehicle theft
ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army is asking for the public's support after one of its vehicles was stolen last week. The organization is reaching its busiest time of the year raising money to support services to the local community. It is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Tree of Lights campaign which kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Kiener Plaza.
Local business owners celebrate 'Small Business Saturday'
ST. LOUIS — From South Grand to Midtown, shoppers and business owners across the city celebrated 'Small Business Saturday.'. It's a day focused on supporting the locally owned businesses that help elevate St. Louis. Shops across the bi-state had deals throughout the day as they headed into their busiest...
Tips for cooking safely on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — Metro West Fire Protection and MSD Project Clear officials have safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving. Metro West fire officials said firefighters are busier than normal on Thanksgiving Day. What you can do. Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use...
St. Louis boasts some of the best wheelchair rugby talent in the country
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is certainly not short on producing some of the best athletes on the planet. You know the big names like Jayson Tatum in basketball, Max Scherzer in baseball and Josh Sargent in soccer. But there is another group of athletes who have...
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students and staff return to in-person learning Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday, Nov. 28, is a big day for students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Students will return to the classroom for the first time after the deadly school shooting last month. Collegiate shares a building with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School,...
16-year-old injured in shooting Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 8400 block of North Broadway. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., police said. The teen...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Plan to demolish part of Wells Fargo campus for new hotels moves ahead
ST. LOUIS — A $120 million plan to redevelop part of a corporate office campus into a pair of hotels is moving ahead. The proposal from St. Louis-based developers Midas Enterprises and Green Street Real Estate Ventures to revamp the corner of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 2601 Market St., into two hotels is scheduled for consideration by the St. Louis Preservation Board, which meets next week. The board has to approve projects that are built in historic districts.
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Endangered Persons Advisory for two children missing since Monday evening
SAPPINGTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for help in locating two children missing out of St. Louis County. The children have been missing since just before 6:30pm Monday evening. An Endangered Persons Advisory for two children was released just...
Missouri Supreme Court rejects stay of execution for Kevin Johnson
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday overuled a motion to vacate the death sentence of Kevin Johnson. The court's 5-2 decision means that Johnson, 37, will die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee in 2005 unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
