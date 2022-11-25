ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 14, struck by possible stray bullet in Thanksgiving NYC shooting: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 14-year-old girl believed to be an innocent bystander was hurt in a broad-daylight Bronx shooting on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

The teen took a bullet to the right leg on Schieffelin Avenue near East 225th Street – opposite NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses – around 2:20 p.m., cops said.

Police do not believe the teen was the intended target.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Cops did not have any information on a suspect Friday morning, and it remained unclear who the shooter was targeting.

Hours later, Elijah Dukaray, 23, was shot in the neck at Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx around 8:40 p.m., cops said.

The girl was shot across from NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses, cops said.
He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The motive was not immediately known, but cops believe Dukaray was the intended target. He has one prior arrest, police said.

The violence continued early Friday when a 29-year-old man was shot once in the left leg on the 15th floor of a building on Park Avenue near East 156th Street in Melrose around 12:20 a.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops believe the suspect, who fled, was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt.

The motive for the shooting was also unclear later in the morning, but cops say the victim is “known to the department.”

The shootings followed a violent Thanksgiving morning and Thanksgiving eve , in which two other men were fatally shot.

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, and no arrests have been made.
A man was fatally blasted in the torso around 10:40 a.m. Thanksgiving at Hoe Ave and East 174th Street in the Charlotte Gardens section of the Bronx, cops said.

Cops on Friday identified him as Michael Roberts, 33.

The circumstances leading up to that shooting remain unclear.

That shooting came hours after another man was shot dead in his car around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near 145th Drive and 184th Street in the Brookville section of Queens, authorities said.

When cops responded to the intersection, they found the victim – identified Friday as Louis Niles – unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Nissan Maxima with gunshot wounds to his chest.

He slammed into a telephone pole after being shot, cops said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear Friday. Cops say Niles has six prior arrests.

New York Post

