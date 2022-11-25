Read full article on original website
One of Europe's most ancient domestic dogs lived in the Basque Country
A humerus analyzed by the UPV/EHU's Human Evolutionary Biology group belonged to a specimen that lived in the Paleolithic period, 17,000 years ago. The dog is the first species domesticated by humans, although the geographical and temporal origin of wolf domestication remains a matter of debate. In an excavation led by Jesus Altuna in the Erralla cave (Zestoa, Gipuzkoa) in 1985 an almost complete humerus was recovered from a canid, a family of carnivores that includes wolves, dogs, foxes and coyotes, among others. At that time it was difficult to identify which species of canid it belonged to.
New kind of tropical cyclone identified in the Indian Ocean
Flinders University oceanography experts have described a new kind of cyclone in the Indian Ocean near Sumatra after observing satellite surface winds in the region. The experts' search for the trigger mechanisms of the Indian Ocean Dipole has led to the discovery of the new type of atmospheric tropical cyclone forming in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO) that they call SETIO Cyclone.
Image: Hubble hunts an unusual galaxy
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
Scientists discover five new species of black corals thousands of feet underwater near the Great Barrier Reef
Using a remote-controlled submarine, my colleagues and I discovered five new species of black corals living as deep as 2,500 feet (760 meters) below the surface in the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea off the coast of Australia. Black corals can be found growing both in shallow waters and...
Diamonds and X-rays open a new window into the Earth's inner core
A collaborative research group has succeeded, for the first time, in measuring the speed of sound of pure iron under pressures similar to the Earth's inner core boundary. It may be surprising, but we do not have much information about the center of the planet that we live on. One can dig down a few kilometers, and volcanoes and plate tectonics can bring up material from depths of a few hundred km, but what lies beneath, down to the center of the Earth, some 6,000 km beneath our feet, is not well understood.
Wolves emboldened by parasite more likely to lead pack: study
Wolves infected with a common parasite are far more likely to become the leader of their pack, according to a new study, suggesting that the brain-dwelling intruder emboldens its host to take more risks. The single-celled parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in cats but can infect all warm-blooded animals.
New study is the first to examine what happens when cyclones and fires collide
As strong winds and torrential rains inundate Australia's south-eastern coast, new research suggests that high intensity bushfires might not be too far behind, with their dual effects extending damage zones and encroaching on previously low-risk residential areas. Conducted by an international research team, including the University of South Australia, the...
Researchers reveal how extinct Steller's sea cow shaped kelp forests
For millions of years, the Steller's sea cow, a four-ton marine mammal and relative of the manatee, shaped kelp forests along the Pacific coast of North America by eating massive quantities of kelp fronds from the upper canopies, thus allowing light to spur productivity in the understory. In a paper...
The real Paleo diet: New archaeological evidence changes what we thought about how ancient humans prepared food
We humans can't stop playing with our food. Just think of all the different ways of serving potatoes—entire books have been written about potato recipes alone. The restaurant industry was born from our love of flavouring food in new and interesting ways. My team's analysis of the oldest charred...
The evolution of Asia's mammals was dictated by ancient climate change and rising mountains, study reveals
The idea that climate change and geological events can shape evolution isn't a new one: anyone who's heard of dinosaurs knows that a big change in the environment (like, say, a meteor hitting the Earth 66 million years ago and causing a chain reaction of storms, earthquakes, cold, and darkness) can dictate how animals live, die, and evolve.
Swimming habits of gelatinous animals could inspire underwater vehicle design
A gelatinous sea creature could teach engineers a lesson or two. Nanomia bijuga, a marine animal related to jellyfish, swims via jet propulsion. A dozen or more squishy structures on its body pump water backwards to push the animal forward. And it can control these jets individually, either syncing them up or pulsing them in sequence.
Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing
Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts who warned the fading wonder has been "significantly impacted" by climate change. A UNESCO-tasked report said on Monday warming seas and agricultural pollution had put the reef at risk and...
Study: Canada geese beat humans in longstanding territory battle
Canada geese collide with aircraft, intimidate unassuming joggers, and leave lawns and sidewalks spattered with prodigious piles of poop. They're widely considered nuisance birds, and municipalities invest considerable time and money harassing geese to relocate the feisty flocks. But new University of Illinois research shows standard goose harassment efforts aren't effective, especially in winter when birds should be most susceptible to scare tactics.
Hydroacoustic signals help study impacts of underwater explosions off French coast
A study of hydroacoustic, acoustic and seismic waves from underwater explosions off the French coast could help guide the disposal of unexploded World War II ordnance (UXO) in those waters, according to a new study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America (BSSA). The French Navy Mine...
Calcifying organisms are under threat from a combination of ocean warming and acidification
A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC), with colleagues from the British Antarctic Survey, the Institute of Oceanology, the Polish Academy of Sciences and the University of Gdańsk, has revealed that global warming and ocean acidification threaten marine organisms that build their skeletons and shells with calcium carbonate (chalk) such as corals, bryozoans, mollusks, sea urchins or crustaceans.
Pest eradication success stories from subantarctic New Zealand
Research into the complex task of ridding Auckland Island of mammalian pests, as part of the Predator Free 2050 program, is the focus of a New Zealand Journal of Ecology special issue published today, November 28. The 19-paper issue on the restoration of New Zealand subantarctic islands also documents previously...
Novel sex-determination mechanism revealed in mammals
In mammals, the distinction between male and female at the chromosomal level is due to the X and Y chromosomes. Typically, females have two X chromosomes (XX) while males have an X and a Y chromosome (XY). The Sry gene on the Y chromosome triggers the formation of the testes. However, there exist a handful of rodent species in which the Y chromosome has disappeared, taking with it the Sry gene. The mechanism by which testes development occurs in these species is not fully understood, and is the subject of much research.
Seagrass crucial to stemming the tide of coastal erosion
The sea devours large tracts of land when storms wash sand out to sea from the coast. A new study involving a researcher from the University of Gothenburg has shown that seagrass can reduce cliff erosion by up to 70% thanks to its root mats binding the sand. Coastal erosion...
Talks kick off on global plastic trash treaty
Despite decades of effort, plastic pollution is only getting worse—a gloomy fact that representatives of almost 200 nations meeting in Uruguay Monday are determined to change. Delegates in the seaside city of Punta Del Este began charting a path to the first global treaty to combat plastic pollution. "We...
