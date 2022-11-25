Kitty and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Kitty the Cat: Quirky and attention-seeking

Kitty the cat (with a capital “K”) is sure to give anyone a run for their money with her larger-than-life personality. At seven years old, the domestic shorthair gray tabby has needed a bit of time to adjust since coming to the Arizona Humane Society in early November of this year.

With continued hardships surrounding economic and housing instability, pets throughout the Valley have unfortunately found themselves in the mix of the hard times. For Kitty, her family had to make the heartbreaking decision to surrender her to AHS when they had to move and could not bring her with them. For anyone who is potentially having to also make this decision, there are many resources at azhumane.org/rehome.

Quirky, attention-seeking and loving, Kitty has had some help adjusting to her life at AHS thanks to her friends with the shelter’s Behavior Team. An aficionado of high spaces and watching birds through the window, this gorgeous senior loves hanging around her two-legged friends and getting all of the attention to herself. Those who have been lucky enough to meet Kitty on a personal level say she is a huge sweetheart with lots of love to give, she just needs the chance to give it.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet keen Kitty at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Harvey: A resilient cat

Not many cats, or dogs for that matter, would be as resilient as Harvey. Almost six years old, his adventures began during Hurricane Harvey in Texas, when so many rescued animals were sent all over the country for homes.

Sun Cities 4 Paws accepted him and he was soon adopted, then returned, then adopted again, and then returned. None of these returns had anything to do with Harvey, it was just circumstances in the home.

He has maintained his sweet nature through all of this and seeks attention, sits on a welcoming lap, gets along with other cats, even walks on a leash with a harness — not just a collar, which he could slip right out of. Harvey’s a real champ!

How to adopt: Visit this sweet boy at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown or call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, adoptions are the same days and hours.

Other locations are the shelter at 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-2246, same days and hours; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasanat Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Kentucky Derbie: Ready to play

There is no need for big fancy hats as far as this Kentucky Derbie is concerned! The goofy one-year-young German Shepherd mix pup is sure to give her future family a great show each day she is in her forever home.

Although hard to imagine having to give up our four-legged friends, the Arizona Humane Society, unfortunately, sees many cases where pets are abandoned by their owners and have even seen an increase in calls for suspected abandonment, as well. A stark reminder that pets never deserve to be left in this state and to reach out for resources if you find yourself unable to continue caring for yours. One such case happened with gorgeous Kentucky, as she was found tied to a bus stop by Glendale Police.

Found to be healthy overall, Kentucky underwent her spay surgery and has been playful, wiggly and energetic ever since. Extremely outgoing and social, the spry doggo would love a home where she can play and learn lots of new tricks with her friends. Although she loves people, Kentucky can be a bit forward when meeting other pups and would do best with an introduction to her future doggy brothers and/or sisters.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet the kind Kentucky Derbie at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Finn: A mellow man

Finn is a gorgeous, domestic, short-haired, flame-point cat about eight years old.

According to Friends for Life volunteers, Finn has a great disposition and is a fairly mellow cat that has somewhat of a "grumbly" meow! Finn would probably do best in a home with older children and no other cats.

How to adopt: Finn's adoption fee is $175. At Friends for Life Animal Rescue, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV. For more information on Friends for Life Animal Rescue, Finn, or other cats or dogs looking for homes, visit http://www.azfriends.org, call 480-497-8296, or visit their adoption center located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life