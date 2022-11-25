ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Several police officers involved in Thanksgiving Day shooting in Litchfield parking lot

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
LITCHFIELD — A person who displayed a handgun in a credit union parking lot in Litchfield Thursday morning was shot by police, Illinois State Police confirmed.

An ISP trooper, Montgomery County sheriff's deputy, and two Litchfield police officers all fired their service weapons, according to an ISP news release.

It wasn't immediately known how many times the person was struck by gunfire. The release stated the individual was disarmed and taken to a hospital.

No officers were hit or injured during the incident.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Jason Wilson, a public information officer for the ISP, declined to give additional details citing the incident as "an open and ongoing investigation."

Litchfield is about 45 minutes south of Springfield.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

