ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ashley Moody Releases Holiday Consumer Protection Guide for Floridians

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weBzP_0jNMgtU800

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released the “2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide for Floridians” ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year.

The guide contains information about holiday-related scams, fraudulent charities, recalled products and more. Scammers know that consumers increase spending during the holiday season and may prey on Floridians looking for special deals and gifts for family and friends.

“The busiest shopping season of the year is underway, and scammers may use the occasion to prey on unsuspecting consumers searching for the perfect gift. To help protect Floridians, I am releasing our 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. Our guide is full of information about online shopping scams, identity theft, cybercrimes and much more. Download it for free at MyFloridaLegal.com,” Moody said.

The 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide includes a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Protect Safety Commission. In addition to the recalls, the guide contains tips about secure online shopping, information about charity scams and advice for preventing identity theft during the holiday season, such as:

When ordering online, ensure a web browser is secure before inputting or submitting payment information. In the address bar, a padlock should appear to signify that a session is secure;

Use a credit card instead of a debit card when shopping online. Credit cards allow consumers to dispute a charge more easily if an item never arrives or a fraudulent charge occurs;

Keep receipts and be sure to understand return policies and deadlines to return unwanted items for a full refund; and

Know the difference between tax exempt and tax deductible. A charitable organization that is tax exempt does not pay taxes, but this does not necessarily mean that a contribution is tax deductible. To check whether an organization is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions, visit Apps.IRS.gov/app/eos.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money

The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Disney Plans Hiring Freeze After Revenue Loss

Walt Disney World's Magic KingdomFlorida Daily. Less than one week after Disney stock fell below $100 per share, the entertainment empire announced that it will be suspending hiring. Fiscal fourth quarter earnings came in under projections Disney announced last week, along with news that their theme parks didn't earn up to expected revenue, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ lost a combined $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter (vs. a loss of 1.1 billion in the third quarter). Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said she expects peak Disney+ losses by this year.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy