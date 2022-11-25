ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Reacts To World Cup Lookalike

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Social media was abuzz when a Cameroon soccer player resembled LeBron

LeBron James is so popular he can cause a stir even without being involved.

The latest case was Thursday during the World Cup when a fan noticed a Cameroon player bearing a strong resemblance to James. It created a social media frenzy because the two players actually look identical.

Add the fact James has been out of the lineup because of an adductor strain just added to the funny speculation.

The Cameroon player could arguably be James' twin, especially the beard. And soccer is the perfect sport for him because of the players' tendency to flop at every opportunity.

Even James, who led the Miami Heat to two titles in four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2010-2014, had to chime in.

“I mean I got work to do in other places too,” LeBron wrote on his Instagram.

As of now, James' only soccer ties are his part ownership with Liverpool FC. Still, the doppelganger story just added to the excitement of the world's biggest sporting event and gave it an NBA feel.

