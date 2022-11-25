Read full article on original website
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral
The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
11/26/22: After an awesome Saturday-A wet Finish on the way.
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo: It was really a nice Saturday…..perfect start to the weekend. It won’t be that way Sunday afternoon/night. Temps today averaged 5-10 degrees above normal. Another winner of a day….temps 5-10 degrees above normal. High for Albany 54 Surface Maps….Awesome weather today and night….High Pressure moving off the East […]
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall
A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Capital Rep’s Yellow Brick Road Has a Few Potholes
ALBANY – Capital Rep has chosen to usher in the holiday season with a 1987 rendition of The Wizard of Oz written for the Royal Shakespeare Company. This production packs a lot in its two and a half hours. Much good, some bad, and some ugly. To begin, the production is filled with more good than bad or ugly, making the latter two stand out even more.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals
People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Stop in for tea and cake in Cohoes’ newest business
Jones' flagship tea blend is a proprietary chocolate tea, made in part with hulls of cacao beans.
Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date
Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
Albany man pleads not guilty in 2021 murder case
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment in Albany County Court Monday morning.
