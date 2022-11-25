‘Frail elderly? Ha’: Age is nothing but a number for senior Tahoe Rim Trail hikers

Every time Mary Walkiewicz thought about hiking the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail, the scope of the project overwhelmed her.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, but every time I looked at the segments, there were so many intimidating sections of 18 to 25 miles, and I just didn’t feel like I had the stamina,” said Walkiewicz, 75.

But this summer, Walkiewicz and 10 other local seniors completed the entire Tahoe Rim Trail. Five of the 11 seniors were over age 70.

The endeavor was riddled with setbacks including wildfire closures, smoky air and COVID. The group started the hike in 2021 but had to cancel the last four segments due to forest closures from the Caldor Fire.

This year, the group rallied to finish. One member had moved away, and two others were injured, but the remaining 11 members completed the hike. Most of the hikes were completed as group endeavors utilizing a shuttle bus, but some hikers completed sections on their own.

For some of the seniors, like 68-year-old Pete Tuhus of Sparks, completing the hike meant ticking off a bucket list goal that had loomed for decades.

For others, like Walkiewicz, it was an adventure into the unknown.

A Reno native, Walkiewicz was an avid walker who didn’t have much experience hiking and had never been backpacking when she discovered the University of Nevada, Reno’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). OLLI offers non-credit classes and programs geared to those age 50 and older, and one of the programs was a segmented hike of the Rim Trail made up of day hikes and one three-night backpacking trip.

Walkiewicz signed up but asked that she be listed as a substitute hiker so that “people who knew they could do it” could participate. The number of hikers on each trip was limited by the number of seats in a shuttle van that drove them to and from trailheads.

Her enlistment as a substitute meant she missed a few of the group hikes, but after filling in as the alternate hiker when spots were open, she realized she was close to her goal.

In September, four of the other hikers helped her finish her last leg, an 18-mile stretch from Tahoe Meadows to Tunnel Road.

She was the last member of the group to complete the Tahoe Rim Trail.

“I had no room for celebrating because I was so tired,” Walkiewicz said.

Her dedication to finishing was mirrored by the other seniors on the trip, according to Naomi Silvergleid, a 79-year-old former guide for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association who organized the trip. She was impressed by the group’s commitment to finishing the TRT, even after heavy wildfire smoke halted some of their trips. When she guided for the TRTA, people dropped out of hikes regularly, she said – even people who were much younger and fitter.

“People were saying ‘You’ll be lucky if four finish,’” she said. “They talk about the frail elderly. Ha.”

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: ‘Frail elderly? Ha’: Age is nothing but a number for senior Tahoe Rim Trail hikers