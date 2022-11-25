ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

‘Frail elderly? Ha’: Age is nothing but a number for senior Tahoe Rim Trail hikers

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Every time Mary Walkiewicz thought about hiking the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail, the scope of the project overwhelmed her.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, but every time I looked at the segments, there were so many intimidating sections of 18 to 25 miles, and I just didn’t feel like I had the stamina,” said Walkiewicz, 75.

But this summer, Walkiewicz and 10 other local seniors completed the entire Tahoe Rim Trail. Five of the 11 seniors were over age 70.

The endeavor was riddled with setbacks including wildfire closures, smoky air and COVID. The group started the hike in 2021 but had to cancel the last four segments due to forest closures from the Caldor Fire.

This year, the group rallied to finish. One member had moved away, and two others were injured, but the remaining 11 members completed the hike. Most of the hikes were completed as group endeavors utilizing a shuttle bus, but some hikers completed sections on their own.

For some of the seniors, like 68-year-old Pete Tuhus of Sparks, completing the hike meant ticking off a bucket list goal that had loomed for decades.

For others, like Walkiewicz, it was an adventure into the unknown.

A Reno native, Walkiewicz was an avid walker who didn’t have much experience hiking and had never been backpacking when she discovered the University of Nevada, Reno’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). OLLI offers non-credit classes and programs geared to those age 50 and older, and one of the programs was a segmented hike of the Rim Trail made up of day hikes and one three-night backpacking trip.

Walkiewicz signed up but asked that she be listed as a substitute hiker so that “people who knew they could do it” could participate. The number of hikers on each trip was limited by the number of seats in a shuttle van that drove them to and from trailheads.

Her enlistment as a substitute meant she missed a few of the group hikes, but after filling in as the alternate hiker when spots were open, she realized she was close to her goal.

In September, four of the other hikers helped her finish her last leg, an 18-mile stretch from Tahoe Meadows to Tunnel Road.

She was the last member of the group to complete the Tahoe Rim Trail.

“I had no room for celebrating because I was so tired,” Walkiewicz said.

Her dedication to finishing was mirrored by the other seniors on the trip, according to Naomi Silvergleid, a 79-year-old former guide for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association who organized the trip. She was impressed by the group’s commitment to finishing the TRT, even after heavy wildfire smoke halted some of their trips. When she guided for the TRTA, people dropped out of hikes regularly, she said – even people who were much younger and fitter.

“People were saying ‘You’ll be lucky if four finish,’” she said. “They talk about the frail elderly. Ha.”

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: ‘Frail elderly? Ha’: Age is nothing but a number for senior Tahoe Rim Trail hikers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Thrillist

This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey

Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
FALLON, NV
lafamilytravel.com

9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December

Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Barton moves forward with expansion

Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eating in Tahoe on a budget

Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

New book looks at being Airbnb host at Tahoe

Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico reveals what it’s like to oversee a short-term rental in two locations – South Lake Tahoe and Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The book is Kathryn Reed’s fourth. She is also the author of...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?

The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV

Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group

Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee gives final approval for housing project

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area. The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee. “Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
nnbw.com

Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project

On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
FERNLEY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
931
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy