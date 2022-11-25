Read full article on original website
New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting
New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
New Orleans Police say they found a woman dead shortly after midnight. “NOPD was notified of a shooting at S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets in a parking lot,” according to a news release.
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
Two burned bodies, but few other details released as double homicide stuns Covington
Two bodies burned beyond recognition were found behind a business on a typically quiet downtown Covington street early Monday, a grim and shocking discovery in a community that had seen only a single homicide in 2022. By Monday afternoon, an arrest had been made — a man booked with two...
5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
