New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting

New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com

5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say

Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
VIOLET, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

