Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 12.
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Yardbarker
49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Music City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has gone 6-4...
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time since 1983, Texas jumps to No. 2
There's a new No. 1 at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball rankings as Houston took over the top spot from North Carolina after a major shakeup in Monday's poll, marking the first time in 39 years the Cougars are at the top of the AP rankings.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 playoff picture, standings: Commanders take over final NFC playoff spot, all four NFC East teams in
As the NFL rolls into December, the playoff races are beginning to heat up. Teams are starting to make their playoff push with wild card spots up for grabs in both conferences. The Washington Commanders are the biggest beneficiaries in the playoff chase, winning six of their last seven games to emerge into the playoff picture.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Jose Abreu heads to Astros; Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games approaching
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
