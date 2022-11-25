ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss

Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
MLB free agency tracker: Jose Abreu heads to Astros; Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo

Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game

Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
