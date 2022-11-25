ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nENdI_0jNMftRv00
TIMET plant Photo Credit: Google Maps

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police.

About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive.

A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in the day and was believed to have been caused by a furnace, authorities told various news outlets. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 3

