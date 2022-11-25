Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Order a Christmas carol or two by Suncoast Harmony Chorus
A classic Christmas carol is musical art that glows in rhythmic opulence. And what sounds lovelier than a timeless melody performed by a chorus of feminine voices sung in four-part harmony?. Suncoast Harmony Chorus, the west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is prepared to serenade the Hernando County community...
To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece
Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
hernandosun.com
Call to artists for the “Grown in Brooksville” Mobile Mural program
A new mural project soon to be introduced to the community will aim to promote and display the beautiful countryside and rich agricultural sphere that defines Hernando County. Brooksville Main Street is inviting artists to create original artwork for the sixth round of the Mobile Mural Program, also known as “Grown in Brooksville.” This is an installment set to be a part of Brooksville Main Street’s Florida Mermaid Trail Festival, scheduled for February 18, 2023.
Dade City family farm lets visitors chop down their own Christmas tree
A Dade City farm is offering visitors the classic wintertime experience of picking out and chopping down their own Christmas tree.
Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo
A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
hernandosun.com
The story within the story
It was a different day (Monday, November 21, 2022). I started by going to a concerned citizens’ breakfast with a small group from the Hernando County area. The restaurant was called “Up For Breakfast.” They put on a good spread of nicely cooked items. This group of people are contributors to a site on the Telegram channel called “Team America Chat,” which fields comments on political issues, voter integrity, voting machine manipulation, school board functions (and malfunctions), and Hernando County Commissioners meetings.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson
On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
stpetecatalyst.com
Massive local light display opens
November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
Hillsborough County School Board Sued Allegedly Neglecting Asthmatic Child
TAMPA, Fla. -The Frank D. Miles Elementary School located at 317 East 124th Avenue has been accused of ignoring the needs of a child known to suffer from asthma and a lawsuit has been filed against the Hillsborough County School Board. On November 22, 2022,
The Weekly Challenger
Largo families find solutions to bullying from a surprising source
LARGO — The bell rang, signaling the end of another school day in Largo for Jarrod and Gabriella’s 8-year-old son. Instead of leaving school feeling happy, their third grader came home sad and embarrassed. “It’s the worst feeling in the world,” Jarrod said. Their son was being bullied....
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
Wesley Chapel’s S-19 Project Approved, Citizen Files Appeal
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An appeal has been filed against the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners to repeal the decision to rezone Seven Oaks Parcel S-19 from Commercial to vertical Mixed-Use – Multi-Family. On January 11, 2022, Stock Development (a.k.a., SD, LLC) asked
