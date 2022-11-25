ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Order a Christmas carol or two by Suncoast Harmony Chorus

A classic Christmas carol is musical art that glows in rhythmic opulence. And what sounds lovelier than a timeless melody performed by a chorus of feminine voices sung in four-part harmony?. Suncoast Harmony Chorus, the west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is prepared to serenade the Hernando County community...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Call to artists for the “Grown in Brooksville” Mobile Mural program

A new mural project soon to be introduced to the community will aim to promote and display the beautiful countryside and rich agricultural sphere that defines Hernando County. Brooksville Main Street is inviting artists to create original artwork for the sixth round of the Mobile Mural Program, also known as “Grown in Brooksville.” This is an installment set to be a part of Brooksville Main Street’s Florida Mermaid Trail Festival, scheduled for February 18, 2023.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
J.M. Lesinski

Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo

A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
SPRING HILL, FL
The story within the story

It was a different day (Monday, November 21, 2022). I started by going to a concerned citizens’ breakfast with a small group from the Hernando County area. The restaurant was called “Up For Breakfast.” They put on a good spread of nicely cooked items. This group of people are contributors to a site on the Telegram channel called “Team America Chat,” which fields comments on political issues, voter integrity, voting machine manipulation, school board functions (and malfunctions), and Hernando County Commissioners meetings.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson

On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
HUDSON, FL
Massive local light display opens

November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Largo families find solutions to bullying from a surprising source

LARGO — The bell rang, signaling the end of another school day in Largo for Jarrod and Gabriella’s 8-year-old son. Instead of leaving school feeling happy, their third grader came home sad and embarrassed. “It’s the worst feeling in the world,” Jarrod said. Their son was being bullied....
LARGO, FL
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL

