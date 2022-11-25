Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have an interesting suggestion on what the Brooklyn Nets could do to upgrade their roster
Garnett and Pierce want to see the Nets make some changes to their roster, and they believe that Dwight Howard can help them out this season
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith defended Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being in a photo showing racists at his high school in 1957. The post Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo appeared first on NewsOne.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
LeBron James Shares High Praise For Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is playing good basketball
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body
Kevin Garnett has noticed something new about Kevin Durant's game and has sent a message to the 2x NBA champion, warning him about the risk of getting too much damage when his body isn't built to do it. After the Brooklyn Nets' recent resurgence, everybody has said good things about...
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
LeBron James played in 10 NBA finals in his career. He was unstoppable in most of them, averaging 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed
The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not and Monday DFS play
Thanksgiving weekend yielded plenty of impressive fantasy stat lines and Week 7 will begin on Monday. Several teams are very banged up ahead of the 10-game slate, and thin rosters will surely lead to some strong performances from role players. We'll go over who's hot and who's following Sunday's action before picking out a quality DFS play for Monday here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Wilson & Mike Purcell Downplay Sideline Screaming Match
Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell say there’s “no animosity” between them after Sunday’s viral sideline exchange. Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell explained their viral exchange on the sideline during the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Purcell says that he was trying to give the team a “spark” by yelling at the quarterback.
Pelicans And Thunder Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
Ousmane Dieng Held Scoreless in Thunder Return
Ousmane Dieng went scoreless in 21 minutes against Houston on Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kemba Walker Finds A New Team
Kemba Walker has had an unfortunate last couple of years in the league. If you have been following Kemba Walker over the past couple of years, you know that he has been going through some unfortunate struggles. The former Hornets star burned out in Boston. Additionally, he didn’t have a great tenure with the Knicks. Eventually, he found himself in Detroit, where he was ultimately bought out.
Comments / 0