ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall

In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed

The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not and Monday DFS play

Thanksgiving weekend yielded plenty of impressive fantasy stat lines and Week 7 will begin on Monday. Several teams are very banged up ahead of the 10-game slate, and thin rosters will surely lead to some strong performances from role players. We'll go over who's hot and who's following Sunday's action before picking out a quality DFS play for Monday here.
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Wilson & Mike Purcell Downplay Sideline Screaming Match

Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell say there’s “no animosity” between them after Sunday’s viral sideline exchange. Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell explained their viral exchange on the sideline during the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Purcell says that he was trying to give the team a “spark” by yelling at the quarterback.
PARKER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Kemba Walker Finds A New Team

Kemba Walker has had an unfortunate last couple of years in the league. If you have been following Kemba Walker over the past couple of years, you know that he has been going through some unfortunate struggles. The former Hornets star burned out in Boston. Additionally, he didn’t have a great tenure with the Knicks. Eventually, he found himself in Detroit, where he was ultimately bought out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy