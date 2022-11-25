Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Large crowd of customers pours into stores to shop locally during Small Business Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The busiest shopping weekend of the year is here. Thousands poured into stores during Black Friday. On Saturday, stores saw another rush of customers. This time, people are shopping locally for Small Business Saturday. “For me, it’s just a time for me to give back a...
WAPT
Jackson business owner encourages shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season
JACKSON, Miss. — With holiday shopping kicking off this weekend, experts say Small Business Saturday is more important than ever this year. As inflation is pinching budgets and consumers plan on spending less, this could be a make-or-break holiday season for many small businesses. Tracy Smith, the owner of...
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Christmas Parade Rescheduled
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mendenhall Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Monday, December 5, 2022 due to potential weather. MageeNews.com is an online news source...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WAPT
Canton Christmas Festival kicks off, bringing holiday wonder
CANTON, Miss. — The Canton Christmas Festival returns to light up the city. The annual event is open this weekend. The festival will then return on Dec. 2, when it will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Dec. 23. New events this year include...
WAPT
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
WLBT
State calls off plans to hire operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off plans to hire a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made...
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
theclintoncourier.net
MC introduces new athletic logo, refreshed brand mark
During its recent Homecoming, Mississippi College introduced an enhanced version of the University’s iconic brand mark and a vibrant new athletic logo. The traditional MC letters have received a nuanced adjustment, with clean, symmetrical lines, sharp, thin edges, and a more modern look. The new colors are a richer version of the beloved blue and gold.
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
WAPT
Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship
Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
Comments / 0