California State

Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
Residents of This State Have the Worst Average Credit Score—See How You Stack Up

No one wants to see their state on the list of worst anything, be it food, standardized test scores or road rage incidents. But being among the worst when it comes to credit scores is especially disappointing. Because your score is a reflection of your creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders, a low number can mean you're less likely to qualify for credit cards and loans — or that you'll owe a higher interest rate if you do qualify.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on China Unrest, Oil Drops to Lowest in 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
These Riderless Electric Lawn Mowers Can Run on Their Own for 10 Hours

Gas-powered lawn mowers are almost as bad for the environment as gas-powered cars, and just like cars, the bigger the mower, the bigger the carbon offender. Now a Colorado-based startup is experimenting with commercial-grade electric mowers that not only produce no carbon emissions, but can run on their own. No rider necessary.
TEXAS STATE
Crypto Startup MoonPay Hires Time President to Lead Its Enterprise Business

Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
Flu Hospitalizations Increase Nearly 30% as U.S. Enters Holiday Season

More than 11,200 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 19, compared to about 8,700 patients admitted the week prior, according to CDC data. Flu has hit unusually hard and early this season, putting pressure on emergency departments across the nation. Scientists and public health experts...
WISCONSIN STATE

