California State

NBC 10 News Today: Shop Small Saturday and Outdoor movie kick off tomorrow, November 26, 2022

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4AFz_0jNMduP400

MyArkLaMiss

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, causing physical altercation; eight-month-old child present

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment. The victim informed […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
MyArkLaMiss

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

