Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County
The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
Local High School Teams in State Finals Take Second Place
In a local high school football state championship, a Frankenmuth team has come away empty handed. The Frankenmuth Eagles duked it out with the Gladwin Flying Gs on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit for the Division 5 State title.Both teams went into the match with 13-0 records, and the game remained scoreless at half time. Both teams were able to score touchdowns in the second half until the final few seconds when Gladwin scored a field goal, bringning the game to 10-7.
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Genesee County (Genesee County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Genesee County. Around 4:50 p.m., the Davison Township resident arrived at the Irish Road exit of I-69 in a Ford Escape.
Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty. Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he...
Walli’s Restaurant demolished, a decades-long Burton destination
BURTON, MI - The historic Walli’s Restaurant in Burton will be no more. The owner of the property told MLive-The Flint Journal that the decades-old building is being demolished, and the demolition should be completed in two weeks. The current property owner, Johnny Beshi, said the building was broken...
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car
An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Now Desk: Rain, snow, and wind on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms as we wrap up the month of November. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to...
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Early morning fire destroys vacant house in Flint
An abandoned house on Stewart Avenue in Flint went up in flames early Monday. The property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank was destroyed, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further.
