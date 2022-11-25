ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County

The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Local High School Teams in State Finals Take Second Place

In a local high school football state championship, a Frankenmuth team has come away empty handed. The Frankenmuth Eagles duked it out with the Gladwin Flying Gs on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit for the Division 5 State title.Both teams went into the match with 13-0 records, and the game remained scoreless at half time. Both teams were able to score touchdowns in the second half until the final few seconds when Gladwin scored a field goal, bringning the game to 10-7.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty. Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car

An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rain, snow, and wind on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms as we wrap up the month of November. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy