Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and preservationist Pierce Morriss Allman died on Nov. 25 at 88. Pierce was born on January 5, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Robert Moss Allman and Margaret Deavours Allman. His father’s corporate job took the family to various parts of the country in Pierce’s early years, but the family eventually settled in the Park Cities. As a youth, Pierce’s work and dedication with the Boys Scouts of America catapulted him to the country’s top scouting spot, earning 104 of the 105 merit badges available at the time and becoming the youngest Eagle Scout in the country. As a teenager, he started a paper route for The Dallas Morning News, a job he maintained throughout his college years.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO