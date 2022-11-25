ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Playground At Coffee Park Dedicated for Murzin Family

Visitors to the playground at Coffee Park will find a plaque in tribute to a man who helped advocate for the first barrier-free playground in the city of University Park. The city on Oct. 22 dedicated the Murzin Family Playground at Coffee Park for Chris Murzin and his family in recognition of their legacy of advocacy for accessible public recreation spaces.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Remembering Pierce Allman

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and preservationist Pierce Morriss Allman died on Nov. 25 at 88. Pierce was born on January 5, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Robert Moss Allman and Margaret Deavours Allman. His father’s corporate job took the family to various parts of the country in Pierce’s early years, but the family eventually settled in the Park Cities. As a youth, Pierce’s work and dedication with the Boys Scouts of America catapulted him to the country’s top scouting spot, earning 104 of the 105 merit badges available at the time and becoming the youngest Eagle Scout in the country. As a teenager, he started a paper route for The Dallas Morning News, a job he maintained throughout his college years.
DALLAS, TX
People Newspapers Redesigns E-Newsletters￼

You probably noticed or soon will: Our email newsletters have a new look. The redesign expands opportunities for advertisers while drawing attention to top stories from our website in an easily digestible format for our readers. “We are thankful for all our readers and advertisers,” Publisher Pat Martin said. “The...
DALLAS, TX

