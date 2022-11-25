ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should You Buy a House With a Friend in 2023?

Homeownership doesn't have to look a certain way. It's a difficult time to be an aspiring home buyer. If you decide to get on the property ladder by buying with a friend, you'll need to decide what kind of ownership arrangement you want, as well as what kind of mortgage.
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure should be able to sustain its big-time payout. Enbridge has the fuel to continue growing its high-yielding dividend. Enterprise Products Partners' massive distribution is on a rock-solid foundation.
Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

Banks, credit unions, and car dealers are flocking to use Upstart's lending algorithm, though its financial results have slowed. Snap continues to attract young users, so advertisers will likely continue spending money on the platform over the long term. Both Upstart and Snap shares are trading at rock-bottom valuations right...
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend.
These 2 Stocks Could Make or Break the Market This Week

Markets remain on edge as the end of the year approaches. Snowflake will provide a key reading on the SaaS stock universe when it releases its financial results on Wednesday. Dollar General will offer a look at the consumer in its Thursday morning report.
3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess.
Your Food Costs Are About to Soar. Here's Why

It's not just a matter of inflation. In September, food costs were up 11.2% on an annual basis. There's reason to believe the cost of food will continue to increase, but inflation isn't to blame. Climate change will continue to produce more extreme weather, impacting the availability and cost of...
Could Bitcoin Help You Retire Early?

Over the past decade, Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing assets in the world. Bitcoin has also had several major crashes that would have completely wiped out any retirement savings for individual investors. While Bitcoin is not suitable as a standalone retirement strategy, it could be a useful way...
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

Cloud computing is a ripe field to look for wealth-building investments. Snowflake and Cloudflare are are posting high growth in revenue despite economic uncertainty. Strong growth in this environment speaks volumes about their ability to deliver market-beating returns over the long term.
Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Alexandria Real Estate Equities provides sought-after collaborative spaces for bioscience leaders whose needs are only growing. However, the stock is expensive based on its price-to-cash-flow ratio.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Both of these growth stocks show strong increases in revenue and earnings per share. Planet Fitness relies on its Judgement Free Zone to assure a supportive environment. Lululemon builds rapport with local gyms and community leaders to promote its lines.
3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street

Amazon's e-commerce business is losing money again, but perhaps not for much longer. Duolingo owns the world's most popular smartphone application for learning languages, and it's converting millions of paid subscribers. InMode develops and markets noninvasive devices that cosmetic surgeons can build a business around.
Why Energy Stocks Are Falling Today

Crude prices fell to December 2021 levels on Monday on concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns and social unrest in China would limit economic activity and demand for oil. These stocks all pay handsome dividends and have shown remarkable restraint through this period of volatility, giving no reason for long-term-focused investors to sell despite the falling price of oil.
Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today

Apple could face a significant shortfall in iPhone production in China. Workers are protesting strict COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns.

