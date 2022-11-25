Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Should You Buy a House With a Friend in 2023?
Homeownership doesn't have to look a certain way. It's a difficult time to be an aspiring home buyer. If you decide to get on the property ladder by buying with a friend, you'll need to decide what kind of ownership arrangement you want, as well as what kind of mortgage.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure should be able to sustain its big-time payout. Enbridge has the fuel to continue growing its high-yielding dividend. Enterprise Products Partners' massive distribution is on a rock-solid foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023
Banks, credit unions, and car dealers are flocking to use Upstart's lending algorithm, though its financial results have slowed. Snap continues to attract young users, so advertisers will likely continue spending money on the platform over the long term. Both Upstart and Snap shares are trading at rock-bottom valuations right...
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now
Investors should take a closer look at the homebuilding sector.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Could Make or Break the Market This Week
Markets remain on edge as the end of the year approaches. Snowflake will provide a key reading on the SaaS stock universe when it releases its financial results on Wednesday. Dollar General will offer a look at the consumer in its Thursday morning report. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying
Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Your Food Costs Are About to Soar. Here's Why
It's not just a matter of inflation. In September, food costs were up 11.2% on an annual basis. There's reason to believe the cost of food will continue to increase, but inflation isn't to blame. Climate change will continue to produce more extreme weather, impacting the availability and cost of...
Motley Fool
Could Bitcoin Help You Retire Early?
Over the past decade, Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing assets in the world. Bitcoin has also had several major crashes that would have completely wiped out any retirement savings for individual investors. While Bitcoin is not suitable as a standalone retirement strategy, it could be a useful way...
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Up 72% in 1 Month, Is GrowGeneration Stock a Buy?
Don't expect an encore performance over the next 30 days.
Motley Fool
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Cloud computing is a ripe field to look for wealth-building investments. Snowflake and Cloudflare are are posting high growth in revenue despite economic uncertainty. Strong growth in this environment speaks volumes about their ability to deliver market-beating returns over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Alexandria Real Estate Equities provides sought-after collaborative spaces for bioscience leaders whose needs are only growing. However, the stock is expensive based on its price-to-cash-flow ratio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Both of these growth stocks show strong increases in revenue and earnings per share. Planet Fitness relies on its Judgement Free Zone to assure a supportive environment. Lululemon builds rapport with local gyms and community leaders to promote its lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street
Amazon's e-commerce business is losing money again, but perhaps not for much longer. Duolingo owns the world's most popular smartphone application for learning languages, and it's converting millions of paid subscribers. InMode develops and markets noninvasive devices that cosmetic surgeons can build a business around. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Energy Stocks Are Falling Today
Crude prices fell to December 2021 levels on Monday on concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns and social unrest in China would limit economic activity and demand for oil. These stocks all pay handsome dividends and have shown remarkable restraint through this period of volatility, giving no reason for long-term-focused investors to sell despite the falling price of oil.
Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs
Both companies have solid fundamentals, but one has a greater potential to soar.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today
Apple could face a significant shortfall in iPhone production in China. Workers are protesting strict COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0