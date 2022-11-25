Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in preparing his country's hosting of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team
After one week of 2022 FIFA World Cup play, the group stage is coming down to the wire and the pressure is on for teams to qualify for the knockout stage. Defending champions France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 following a win over Denmark on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet. Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent. Next...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neymar Gets Treatment at Hotel During Brazil's Second 2022 World Cup Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance. The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
Comments / 0