I see these stories and then I can't help but wonder how there are such stupid people in this country who want to blame police officers for everything bad that happens and claim the police are nothing but criminals. this officer who can't swim was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary to save the life of that baby.
The thing I don’t understand is when the officer arrived they were telling her there he is in the water why in the hell didn’t they go in just like she did and get him if they wait for her to get there the officer did amazing job just amazing although I do think all officers should learn to swim!!!! the officer was amazing though, and should be honored
Swimming is not part of our Police training come on Florida we are surrounded by water Police training should include swimming dont you think
