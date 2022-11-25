ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
NBC San Diego

Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment

Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China

U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
NBC San Diego

Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Choppy as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-morning, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Chemicals stocks fell 1.1% while basic resources added 2.4%.
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC San Diego

Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
NBC San Diego

Surviving Cyber Monday and Online Shopping

Millions of anxious fingers scrolled through websites and clicked on prizes on Cyber Monday that are often only found during that annual shopping event. Americans were expected to spend $11.2 billion on deals posted by Amazon, Target, Walmart, and anyone with a website, according to an Adobe Analytics estimate. “We...
NBC San Diego

China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
BGR.com

Oops! 59 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end

Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty of amazing deals at the lowest prices of 2022. Of course, there were hundreds of thousands of deals out there during these big sales events, so there’s no way you could have seen all of the best sales.
NBC San Diego

China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says

The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC San Diego

Disney Hiring Freeze Will Stay in Place, CEO Bob Iger Tells Employees

Iger took questions from employees after about five minutes of introduction. He acknowledged Disney's focus must shift toward making its streaming business profitable, rather than concentrating on simply adding subscribers. In a memo last week, Iger said one of his first actions will be to redo Disney's organizational structure. Disney...
