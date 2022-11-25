Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
NBC San Diego
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
NBC San Diego
Apple Shares Slip on Report iPhone Production Taking a Big Hit From Unrest at Factory in China
Apple could see a production shortfall of almost 6 million iPhone Pro models, Bloomberg reports, citing a source. The slowdown comes amid a protest against Covid-19 restrictions at Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn's flagship factory in China. Customers who ordered iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones last week could expect...
NBC San Diego
Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment
Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
Up 72% in 1 Month, Is GrowGeneration Stock a Buy?
Don't expect an encore performance over the next 30 days.
NBC San Diego
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Choppy as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-morning, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Chemicals stocks fell 1.1% while basic resources added 2.4%.
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads
Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
NBC San Diego
Domino's Is Building a Fleet of GM Chevy Bolt EVs for the Future of Pizza Delivery
Domino's is buying 800 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for delivery use at stores across the U.S. as the pizza restaurant franchise looks to make its fleet more climate friendly. This is not the first effort by Domino's to advance delivery, with recent tests of autonomous vehicles and an e-bike program.
NBC San Diego
Surviving Cyber Monday and Online Shopping
Millions of anxious fingers scrolled through websites and clicked on prizes on Cyber Monday that are often only found during that annual shopping event. Americans were expected to spend $11.2 billion on deals posted by Amazon, Target, Walmart, and anyone with a website, according to an Adobe Analytics estimate. “We...
NBC San Diego
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Oops! 59 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end
Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty of amazing deals at the lowest prices of 2022. Of course, there were hundreds of thousands of deals out there during these big sales events, so there’s no way you could have seen all of the best sales.
NBC San Diego
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC San Diego
Disney Hiring Freeze Will Stay in Place, CEO Bob Iger Tells Employees
Iger took questions from employees after about five minutes of introduction. He acknowledged Disney's focus must shift toward making its streaming business profitable, rather than concentrating on simply adding subscribers. In a memo last week, Iger said one of his first actions will be to redo Disney's organizational structure. Disney...
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
Indian and U.S. troops have participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India's disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing
Comments / 0