Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO