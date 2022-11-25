Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
whvoradio.com
Christmas Events Planned Saturday At Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will welcome the holiday season with Christmas at the Bend Saturday, December 3. Jeffers Bend volunteer David Chiles says Saturday will be a fun-filled day for children of all ages at the environmental center that is located on Metcalf Lane in Hopkinsville. Chiles adds there will...
whvoradio.com
The Way Cookie And Candy Bazaar Set For December 3
A major fundraiser and social event will return to the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday, December 3, to raise funds for The Way Christian Youth Center in Cadiz. The Way volunteer Marsha Petro says supporters can stop by the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday afternoon to get a supply of sweets to kick off the holiday season.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
whopam.com
Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
whvoradio.com
KYTC District 2’s Focusing Heavily On Pembroke Connector
Perhaps the hottest project right now for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is the “Pembroke Connector” — as it would better connect commerce, tourism and daily travelers along KY 115 in southern Christian County to the I-24 corridor. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council...
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
whvoradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Severely Assaulting Woman
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday with severely assaulting a woman with a broomstick on November 23rd in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Chad Love assaulted a 38-year-old woman with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. Love also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area.
whopam.com
Museums of Hopkinsville hosting historic homes tour
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville will be hosting a historic homes tour on South Main Street come December 3, where many old, beautiful houses sit. Museum Director Alissa Keller says the tour is a chance to not only admire the architecture and care that has gone into these homes, but also their history—with some houses having been built in the late 1800’s.
Comments / 0