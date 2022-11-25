Read full article on original website
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
BBC
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
BBC
Sarm Heslop: Mum of missing woman 'suffering deeply'
The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands says her continued requests to the island's police remain unanswered. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. Mrs Street said she...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Randy Cox: Officers charged after black man paralysed in van
Five police officers in the US state of Connecticut have been charged after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven when the driver braked hard, causing him to be flung headfirst against the van's rear doors.
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
Newry burglary: Man attacked with iron bar and baseball bats
A man has been attacked with baseball bats and an iron bar during an aggravated burglary at a house in Newry. Police said it was reported that three masked men entered the property in Springfarm Heights through a window at about 02:45 GMT on Tuesday. The man was struck a...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Thai monks fail drug tests leaving temple empty
A small Buddhist temple in Thailand has been left without any monks after they were all dismissed for failing drug tests, local officials have said. Four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine in the northern province of Phetchabun, an official told news agency AFP. Boonlert Thintapthai said the...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Trial date set for man accused of triple murder
A man accused of murdering his neighbour and her two young children has been told he will face trial. Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died in hospital on 20 November after a fire in Nottingham, while their mother, Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died two days later. Jamie Barrow,...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Somalia Villa Rays attack: Siege ends leaving eight civilians dead
Somali forces have ended a more than 20-hour battle to regain control of a hotel seized by militants in Mogadishu on Sunday evening. At least 14 people were killed, including eight civilians, during the siege, police say. Militants from the al-Shabab group , which said it was behind the attack,...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
BBC
Frome crash: Children hurt as school coach overturns
A coach transporting school children has overturned. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35 GMT. A number of students from Frome College received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. Some children were taken to hospital for...
